3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

GuruFocus.com
·3 min read

- By

Picking stocks whose market capitalizations surpass $10 billion and whose price-book ratios are not above 1.5 could grant value investors a higher likelihood to unearth opportunities among U.S.-listed equities.

Thus, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.

The Travelers Companies Inc


The first company to consider is The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), a New York-based insurance firm providing individuals, businesses, associations, public and private organizations in the U.S. and internationally with various insurance products and services.

The share price traded around $150.58 at close on Aug. 5 for a market cap of approximately $38 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.32. The Travelers Companies Inc's book value was approximately $116.86 per share as of the quarter that ended in June 2021.

The share price has risen by nearly 30% over the past year for a 52-week range of $105.67 to $162.71.

3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks
3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of August, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold and an average target price of $162.53 per share.

Teladoc Health Inc

The second company to consider is Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), a Purchase, New York-based provider of virtual healthcare services to health employers, health plans companies, hospitals, healthcare systems and insurance and financial services companies in the U.S. and internationally.

The stock price traded around $153.03 per share at close on Aug. 5 for a market capitalization of $23.8 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.50. The book value was approximately $100.34 per share as of the quarter that ended in June 2021.

The stock price has fallen by nearly 23% over the past year for a 52-week range of $129.74 to $308.

3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks
3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 3 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of August, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $199.26 per share.

Lufax Holding Ltd

The third company that meets the above criteria is Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU), a Shanghai, People's Republic of China-based operator of a personal financial services platform in mainland China, where consumers have access to various loan products. The company also offers financial services to investors and owners of small businesses through specifically dedicated platforms.

The stock price traded at around $7.08 per share on Aug. 5 for a market capitalization of around $17.41 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.33. The book value was approximately $5.40 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has decreased by 45% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $6.95 to $20.17.

3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks
3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of August, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $96.60 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FSS vs. HON: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    FSS vs. HON: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • The Delta Variant Has Upended Plans to Return to the Office. What’s Next—and How to Invest.

    As Covid-19 cases surge and employees weigh their options, employers are rethinking workspaces. What’s next—and how to invest.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Federal Reserve announces new capital ratios for large banks following stress test

    The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Thursday how much each large bank that underwent the most recent stress test will have to hold on their books as capital cushions. The capital requirements for each of the 34 banks are based on how well each firm performed in the June test, and will take effect on Oct. 1. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were directed to hold the largest amount of capital to guard against losses, facing ratios of 13.4% and 13.2%, respectively.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 5 Solid Stocks to Buy on a Booming Semiconductor Market

    Semiconductor sales are surge on increased demand which is helping stocks like TXN, SMTC, MXIM, NXPI and ADI.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Robinhood Sinks 28% After Early Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled Thursday after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million of their Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock sank 28% to $50.97 as investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commis

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Here’s how Goldman Sachs is advising private-wealth clients in ‘confusing’ market

    The 'striking' decline in the 10-year Treasury yield since May is a bit “confusing,” said Sara Naison-Tarajano, the global head of capital markets for Goldman Sachs Group’s private wealth management division, told MarketWatch.

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.08

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of September to US$1.08. Based on the announced...