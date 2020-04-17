3 Low Price-Book Stocks

In order to enhance the likelihood of uncovering value stocks, investors may want to look at those companies with a market capitalization surpassing $2 billion but whose price-book ratio is less than 1.5. The following stocks meet this criteria.

The Mosaic Co

The first company that meets the above-listed criteria is The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).





Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based producer and global marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients were trading at $10.83 per unit at close on April 16 for a market capitalization of $4.1 billion.

The price-book ratio of 0.45 is better than the industry median of 1.17.

Over the past year, the share price declined by 60%, determining a 52-week range of $6.50 to $27.36.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts suggest an overweight rating for shares of The Mosaic Co and have established an average target price of $18.33 per share.

Apache Corp

The second company that meets the above-listed criteria is Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based oil and gas explorer and producer were trading at $7.49 per unit on April 16 for a market capitalization of $2.83 billion.

The price-book ratio of 0.87 is a little bit higher than the industry median of 0.59.

The share price declined by 79% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $3.80 to $37.40.

GuruFocus assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength but a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street recommends holding shares of Apache Corp and has established an average target price of $9.89 per share.

Kirby Corp

The third company that meets the above-listed criteria is Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Shares of the Houston, Texas operator of tank barges in the U.S. were trading at $44.82 per unit at close on April 16 for a market capitalization of $2.69 billion.

The price-book ratio of 0.8 is almost in line with the industry median of 0.87.

The share price has dropped 44% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $32.76 to $92.30.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street suggests an overweight rating for shares of Kirby Corp and has set an average price target of $63.57 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:







Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.





