3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

Alberto Abaterusso
·2 min read

Value investors may find the following stocks to be potential value opportunities as they have lower price-sales ratios compared to the S&P 500 and good profitability ratings from GuruFocus.

Occidental Petroleum

The first stock investors may be interested in is Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY), a Houston-based acquirer, prospector and developer of oil and gas properties in the U.S., the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.


The stock closed at $59.01 per share on Aug. 5 for a price-sales ratio of 1.70, which is more compelling than the S&P 500s price-sales ratio of 2.56.

Occidental has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, driven by a return on equity ratio of 45.94% versus the industry median of 6.02%.

After rising 130.42% over the past year, the stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion and a 52-week range of $21.62 to $74.04.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $75.23 per share.

Micron Technology

The second stock value investors could be interested in is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer.

The stock closed at $62.46 per share on Aug. 5 for a price-sales ratio of 2.18, which is more compelling than the S&P 500s price-sales ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by an operating margin of 34.51% versus the industry median of 11.46%.

The stock price is down 22.13% year over year with a market cap of approximately $68.90 billion and a 52-week range of $51.4 to $98.45.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $77.90 per share.

Suncor Energy

The third stock value investors could be interested in is Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), a Canadian petroleum and gas integrated operator with mineral activities in the U.S. and internationally.

Shares closed at $30.28 on Aug. 5 for a price-sales ratio of 1.24, which is more compelling than the S&P 500s price-sales ratio of 2.56.

Suncor Energy has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by a gross margin ratio of 48.76% versus an industry median of 27.81%.

After climbing 57.96% over the past year, the stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion and a 52-week range of $17.1 to $42.715.

Wall Street sell-side analysts gave the stock a median recommendation rating of overweight and set an average price target of around $44.28 per share.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

