3 Loyal Dividend Payers Declare Distributions

Three loyal dividend payers declared payments on Monday.

Crawford & Company

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) declined 1.13% to $10.48 at close on Monday despite the release of the company board's announcement of a 7 cents quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock, which was in line with the previous one.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based claims management company will pay the dividend on Dec. 6 to its shareholders of record as of Nov. 19. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Nov. 18.

NYSE:PRGO) were down 1.43% to $53.82 at close of regular trading on Monday after the company announced a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per common share, which was in line with the previous payment.

The dividend will be paid on Dec. 17 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Based on Monday's closing price, the payment generates a forward dividend yield of 1.56% versus the industry median of 1.53% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.86%.

The Irish manufacturer and supplier of over the counter healthcare and generic pharmaceutical products has uninterruptedly paid quarterly dividends since March 21, 2003. Over the same period, Perrigo has also achieved a continuous dividend increase.

The stock has risen 39% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 10.4%. The 52-week range is $36.28 to $75.42. The market capitalization is $7.32 billion, the price-earnings ratio is 84.09, the price-book ratio is 1.28 and the price-sales ratio is 1.58.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is expensive.

Wall Street issued a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $55.22 per share.

Spartan Motors

Shares of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) moved up 1.25% to close at $18.69 on Monday after the company announced a semi-annual dividend of 5 cents per common share, which was in line with the previous distribution.

The Charlotte, Michigan-based manufacturer and seller of specialty and heavy-duty vehicles will send the semi-annual payment out to its shareholders on Dec. 16. In order to benefit, shareholders must be on the company's record not later than Nov. 14. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Based on Monday's closing price, the distribution produces a forward dividend yield of 0.54% versus the industry median of 2.51% and the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.86%.

Spartan Motors has uninterruptedly distributed dividends since July 1988 and has been continuously increasing them since 2018.

The stock has increased 158.5% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 122%. The 52-week range is $6.97 to $19.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a price-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-book ratio of 3.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.7.

Based on the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street issued a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $20.67.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

