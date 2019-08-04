3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends

Thee long-term dividend payers declared quarterly dividends on Friday.
Shares of Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) were unchanged at $16.03 in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced a 9.1% increase in its cash quarterly dividend to 12 cents per common share to be paid on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record Sept. 13. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 12.
Based on the closing price on Friday, the payment generates a forward dividend yield of 2.74%, in line with the industry median and above the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.91%.
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the worldwide distributor of polyethylene plastic, polyester films and aluminium extrusions has continuously paid dividends since Oct. 1, 1989.
The trailing 12-month dividend per share was flat over the last 60 months.
The stock has climbed 1.07% year to date, but it underperformed the S&P 500 index by about 16%. The 52-week range is $14.85 to $23.70. The market capitalization is $534.62 million, the price-earnings ratio is 20.06, the price-book ratio is 1.45 and the price-sales ratio is 0.49.
The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not cheap.
Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) jumped 1.12% to close at $3.62 in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced a 25-cent cash quarterly dividend per common share, in line with the previous. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 16 to shareholders of record Sept. 3. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Based on Friday's closing price, the distribution produces a forward dividend yield of 27.93% versus the industry median of 5.27% and compared to the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.91%.
Headquarter in Columbus, Ohio, the real estate investment trust company has paid dividends since Sept. 15, 2014. The trailing 12-month dividend per share was flat over the past 60 months.
The stock has fallen 26.32% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 index by 43.34%. The 52-week range is $3.23 to $8.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a price-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-book ratio of 1.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.
According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is not trading cheap.
Wall Street issued a sell recommendation rating for shares of Washington Prime Group with an average target price of $3.25.
Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were down 1.12% to $58.39 at close on Friday following the announcement of a 26-cent cash quarterly dividend per common share, in line with the previous. Shareholders of record Sept. 6 will receive the payment on Sept. 23. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Based on the closing price on Friday, the payment produces a forward dividend yield of 1.78%, which is below the industry median of 3.14% and the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.91%.
The Kansas City-headquartered U.S. regional bank has paid dividends since early 1985. The trailing 12-month dividend per share averaged 2.8% increase every year over the last five years as the below GuruFocus chart illustrates.
The stock has gained 3.58% year to date but outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 13.4%. The 52-week range is $53.40 to $69.10.
The market capitalization is $6.42 billion, the price-earnings ratio is 15.57, the price-book ratio is 2.14 and the price-sales ratio is 4.89.
The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not cheap.
Wall Street issued an underweight recommendation rating for shares of Commerce Bancshares with an average target price of $57.67.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
