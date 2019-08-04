3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends

Thee long-term dividend payers declared quarterly dividends on Friday.

Shares of Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) were unchanged at $16.03 in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced a 9.1% increase in its cash quarterly dividend to 12 cents per common share to be paid on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record Sept. 13. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 12.

Based on the closing price on Friday, the payment generates a forward dividend yield of 2.74%, in line with the industry median and above the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.91%.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the worldwide distributor of polyethylene plastic, polyester films and aluminium extrusions has continuously paid dividends since Oct. 1, 1989.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share was flat over the last 60 months.

The stock has climbed 1.07% year to date, but it underperformed the S&P 500 index by about 16%. The 52-week range is $14.85 to $23.70. The market capitalization is $534.62 million, the price-earnings ratio is 20.06, the price-book ratio is 1.45 and the price-sales ratio is 0.49.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not cheap.

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) jumped 1.12% to close at $3.62 in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced a 25-cent cash quarterly dividend per common share, in line with the previous. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 16 to shareholders of record Sept. 3. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Based on Friday's closing price, the distribution produces a forward dividend yield of 27.93% versus the industry median of 5.27% and compared to the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.91%.

Headquarter in Columbus, Ohio, the real estate investment trust company has paid dividends since Sept. 15, 2014. The trailing 12-month dividend per share was flat over the past 60 months.

The stock has fallen 26.32% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 index by 43.34%. The 52-week range is $3.23 to $8.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a price-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-book ratio of 1.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is not trading cheap.

Wall Street issued a sell recommendation rating for shares of Washington Prime Group with an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were down 1.12% to $58.39 at close on Friday following the announcement of a 26-cent cash quarterly dividend per common share, in line with the previous. Shareholders of record Sept. 6 will receive the payment on Sept. 23. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Based on the closing price on Friday, the payment produces a forward dividend yield of 1.78%, which is below the industry median of 3.14% and the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.91%.

The Kansas City-headquartered U.S. regional bank has paid dividends since early 1985. The trailing 12-month dividend per share averaged 2.8% increase every year over the last five years as the below GuruFocus chart illustrates.

The stock has gained 3.58% year to date but outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 13.4%. The 52-week range is $53.40 to $69.10.