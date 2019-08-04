3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September

Get ready for some market-moving presentations at the World Conference on Lung Cancer this September. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) are scheduled to present hotly anticipated results that could expand their presence in this important niche.

In 2019, the American Cancer Society thinks lung cancer will claim the lives of an estimated 142,670 Americans, and another 228,150 will receive their first diagnosis. These three drugmakers are taking different approaches to boost these awful survival odds. Here's what investors need to know about their progress.

Amgen: AMG 510

In healthy human cells, RAS proteins are extremely conservative switches that ignite a cell's growth and reproduction machinery. There's a family of mutations called KRAS that keeps the growth switch locked in the "on" position, which promotes unchecked tumor growth.

Researchers identified KRAS as an oncogene more than 35 years ago, but there still aren't any drugs that inhibit its activity because it's just too smooth. Drugs normally inhibit a protein's activity by fitting into a slot that hinders its movement, but KRAS doesn't seem to have any pockets to work with.

After decades of fruitless effort, Amgen's AMG 510 recently became the first KRAS inhibitor to show clear signs of success in a human proof-of-concept trial. Among the first 10 lung cancer patients evaluated in a dose determination study, AMG 510 shrank tumors for five, and only one patient worsened. These marks would have been impressive among a group of new cancer patients, but this group had already relapsed at least twice before beginning the trial.

The lungs aren't the only place you'll find tumor growth driven by KRAS. It's even more common among tumors of the colon and pancreas. If Amgen can earn approval for a tumor-agnostic indication, or simply KRAS-positive lung cancer patients, AMG 510 could produce blockbuster sales.

Amgen may have been the first company to succeed with a KRAS inhibitor, but it probably won't be the last. In January, Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) began a study with a KRAS inhibitor it licensed from Array Biopharma, called MRTX849. Amgen will present more results from its first study with AMG 510 at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, while Mirati plans to give us a look at proof-of-concept data for MRTX849 in the fourth quarter. Since Amgen's such a large company, don't be surprised if solid results for AMG 510 have a larger effect on Mirati's stock price than Amgen's.

