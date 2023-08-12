3 main wildfires still burning in Maui; 86% of destroyed buildings are residential: Live updates

Fire crews battled blazes still burning Saturday from wildfires that tore through parts of Maui and left at least 80 people dead and thousands of buildings torched.

Three main wildfires were still raging: The Lahaina fire was 85% contained, the Pulehu/Kihei fire 80%, and the Upcountry Maui fire 50% as of late Friday. Another fire that prompted evacuations in the Kaanapali area of West Maui on Friday evening was 100% contained within a few hours and evacuation orders were canceled, officials said.

Survivors allowed to return to the area were met with charred remains, demolished homes and businesses and a changed landscape, including the loss of dozens of their neighbors from the blazes that ignited Tuesday, fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora. As rescue operations and a search for bodies continues, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has warned the death toll could climb even higher.

Cadaver-sniffing dogs were brought in Friday to assist the search for the dead, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said.

In an aerial view, two men ride a scooter by businesses that were destroyed by a wildfire on Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The toll from the wildfires makes this the deadliest natural disaster in the state in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, prior to Hawaii's statehood, killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompting the development of an outdoor siren alarm system.

That system was notably silent on Maui before residents were forced to run for their lives Tuesday, survivors and officials said. Instead, alerts on cellphones, televisions and radios went out across the island, but widespread power outages and cell signal loss made it unclear how successful that warning was.

“There was no warning. There was absolutely none. Nobody came around. We didn’t see a fire truck or anybody,” said Lynn Robinson, who lost her home in the fire.

'THERE WAS NOTHING I COULD DO': As Lahaina burned, he looked for a way out. Then he heard the screams.

Residents returning to Lahaina face devastation, no water or power

Residents finally allowed back to Lahaina, a historic and beloved town that was among the hardest hit areas by wildfires, discovered a scene of ash-ridden devastation.

“It hit so quick, it was incredible,” Lahaina resident Kyle Scharnhorst told the Associated Press as he surveyed the damage to his apartment complex Friday. “It was like a war zone.”

Residents who could prove they lived in the area or were hotel guests were let back in around noon Friday, according to a county update.

Maui County officials said there would be a daily curfew in place in Lahaina from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and certain barricaded areas were off-limits to unauthorized people.

"West Maui remains without power and water, and search crews continue efforts in the Lahaina town area for victims of the brush fire," the county said.

'NO PLACE TO LIVE': Why rebuilding Maui won't be easy after deadly fires

Hawaii lawmaker: We 'underestimated the lethality' of the fire

Days after officials have said the wildfires sparked and spread so quickly there was little time to give any warning, Rep. Jill Tokuda told CNN on Saturday the state "underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire," and didn't plan adequately for redundancies in the emergency alert system.

Though alerts went out to people's cellphones, Tokuda said there was no cellphone service in many places as the fire began to whip through Maui.

“It's not like hurricane force winds are unknown to Hawaii, or dry brush, or red flag conditions," Tokuda said. "We did not learn our lesson" from 2018's Hurricane Lane, which led to brush fires on Maui and Oahu.

"We have got to make sure that we do better," Tokuda said.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez announced Friday a "comprehensive review" of decisions and policies related to the fire would be launched.

Update on the damage, acres burned

The Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency late Friday released an update on the devastation caused by the Lahaina fire:

2,207 structures damaged or destroyed

86% of buildings exposed to the fire were classified as residential

2,170 acres burned

51,700 square feet of shelter are estimated to be needed

How you can help Maui fire victims

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, from the Hawaii State Department of Defense, asked those who want to donate supplies or volunteer to do so through the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. James Kunane Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said the governor has also asked people with vacant homes or vacation rentals to provide shelter for those in need.

Several shelters are open to assist those on the islands and several local organizations are collecting donations.

USA TODAY compiled resources for Americans to help people and animals in Hawaii here.

Contributing: Minnah Arshad, Claire Thornton and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maui Hawaii wildfire live updates: Death toll rises to 80