3 Major Red Flags for Admissions Officers

There are a variety of caution sign that can ultimately result in a business school rejection—from weak essays to poor test scores. But some red flags are more subjective than others. Kim, an MBA admissions consultant at Stacy Blackman Consulting and former senior associate director of admissions at Chicago Booth School of Business, recently discussed which red flags are most commonly deal-breakers for MBA admissions.

LACK OF SELF-AWARENESS

What you don’t know can hurt you. Admissions officers tend to prefer applicants who can clearly convey their goals with an MBA and how they hope to achieve those goals.

“A common mistake we tend to see is applicants having unrealistic goals,” Kim says. “Another frequent trouble spot is when applicants have a writing/essay style that comes across as inauthentic—or worse, arrogant or privileged. Be humble and acknowledge your weaknesses in your application essays.”

SHOWING LOW INTEREST

Experts recommend applicants to do thorough research when applying and find B-schools that align with their career goals and interests.

“Pick your schools carefully and demonstrate self-awareness by explaining how their program can help you reach your specific career goals,” Kim says.

After you’ve done your research on a business school, you’ll want to explain how their MBA program will help you reach your goals.

“As an applicant, you need to show them that you are excited and interested in their program and that you did your homework,” Kim says. “Thorough research is the key. Attend virtual or in-person events and interact and outreach with current students/alumni. Visit the campus to see if you can envision yourself studying there. Also, make sure to show your fit within that school’s culture.”

HAVING WEAK RECOMMENDATIONS

Recommendation letters are only strong if the recommender has what they need to properly write a compelling letter. Thus, Kim says, it’s important for applicants to spend the time to properly brief their recommenders.

“It’s crucial to practice your story with someone who knows your work capabilities inside and out,” Kim says. “That way, they can expand on relevant examples of both your strengths and development areas. This introspective conversation and exercise will significantly help you and your recommenders.”

It can be helpful, experts say, to walk your recommenders through the process and emphasize key details and anecdotes.

“This doesn’t mean telling them what to write – you want your recommender’s voice and authenticity to lead,” Jessica Chung, expert coach at Fortuna Admissions and former associate director of admissions for UCLA Anderson, writes. “But coach them by connecting personally to guide them through your resume and refreshing them on your accomplishments and ways you’ve demonstrated excellence.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, Fortuna Admissions

Finding Love at Business School

The connections that you make in business school are powerful. Networking is often one of the main reasons why people even pursue MBA’s in the first place. What about when it comes to finding a romantic connection at B-School?

That was exactly what Laura Arrazola Lievano and Daniel Reshef found in each other when they met at IE Business School in 2018, during orientation for the MBA program. After a few months at IE, Lievano and Reshef were both accepted to the Master of Advanced Management program at Yale School of Management (SOM), where they graduated from in 2019. In a spotlight interview with Yale School of Management, Lievano and Reshef share their story of love, triumph, and growth and how Yale SOM fit into it all.

SUPPORT IN TRYING TIMES

Since Lievano and Reshef come from different backgrounds, Yale SOM played an important role in helping them form a strong bond through shared experiences. The couple’s bond was put to the test in 2019, when Lievano ended up bed-ridden at Yale New Haven Hospital with a sickness.

“During my time at the hospital and the days that passed, Daniel never left my side,” Lievano says. “As I was in a lot of pain and mostly bedridden, Daniel also took it upon himself to help me and my roommates move all of our belongings into our new apartment. This experience really showed me how much I could rely on him as a partner to support me when I needed him the most.”

BOTH SHARED AND INDIVIDUAL EXPERIENCES

Shared experiences play an important role in relationships but having the space to explore on your own is critical as well. Lievano and Reshef say that at Yale they made an effort to explore their own interests and make their own friends, while also taking the time to experience life together as a couple.

“We made a point of having lunch together at Charley’s Place almost every day, joining my friends on some days and his friends on others,” Lievano says. “We also came to every single Closing Bell and mingled with our fellow MBA and MAM peers, both together and separately.”

“Taking part in the Yale SOM experience as a couple helped us get to know each other better,” Reshef says. “Although our choice of courses, clubs, and extracurriculars could not have been more different—Strategy/Finance, Hockey, and Student Government for me, and Social Impact/Share Value, Photography and Voices for Laura—learning about each other’s interests enabled us to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for one and other.”

Having a spectrum of seasons also played a small, yet important role in deepening the special bond the two.

“During the coldest months, we spent a lot of time cooking, playing games, talking, and getting to really know each other on a deeper level,” Lievano says. “During the warmer months, we ventured out to explore the Yale campus and New Haven in general and took weekend trips to explore the Northeast. All in all, our year at Yale deepened our connection and solidified our relationship. It prepared us for the challenges that would follow us after graduation and lead us to where we are today: married, starting our family, and living in Israel. And for that, we are eternally grateful to the halls of SOM and the people that became a part of our journey.”

Sources: Yale SOM, Yale SOM

Illustration of two men tending to a sprouting vine.

This New MBA Program Focuses on Social Good

70% of Americans believe it’s either “somewhat” or “very important” for companies to make the world a better place. Demand for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has only grown over the years, and business schools are working hard to meet that demand.

At MIP of Politecnico di Milano School of Management in Milan, Dean Federico Frattini has big plans of introducing a “new generation” MBA this September focusing on the social good that companies can bring. In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Frattini offers an inside look into what his New Generation MBA entails and how MIP will be training future business leaders.

A NEED FOR MORE RESPONSIBLE AND PURPOSEFUL BUSINESS LEADERS

Frattini believes there’s a gap between what business schools teach and what they preach. He says B-Schools need to update their framework to truly train more responsible and purposeful business leaders.

“There’s a lot of momentum around rethinking the foundations of private businesses so they can become actors for positive change,” Frattini tells Bloomberg. “We know this is what society needs from future business leaders. But business schools use a framework that hasn’t changed over the past 40 years. We’ve added sustainability, CSR, ESG, and impact courses—but only as elective modules around a program that remains exactly the same.”

At MIP, the New Generation MBA program will feature workshops and modules run by The Mind at Work, a London company that specializes in psychology applied to leadership and management.

“We want to lay the foundation needed for more responsible and purposeful business leaders,” Frattini tells Bloomberg. “Then when the hard skills and core courses start, every week or so there will be a half-day workshop where we’ll take what the students are learning and discuss how these skills can be applied to run organizations with a higher purpose than simply maximizing profits. It’s a continuous conversation that we want with our students, to discuss what they’re learning to generate purpose at the organizational level.”

ENCOURAGING STUDENTS TO SELF-REFLECT

Self-reflection is an integral component of MIP’s New Generation MBA. The program focuses more on critical thinking than on outcomes and numbers alone. Frattini says self-reflection is something both students and faculty should go through.

“I’ve learned that change requires time and effort,” Frattini tells Bloomberg. “As a faculty, we tend to follow patterns and ways of looking at our business that are very path-dependent and hard to change. We’re often bound to our previous conceptions and our previous way of looking at things. When I spoke to the finance professor, it wasn’t easy to explain that we want to challenge most of the points of view that we’ve taught for years.”

Sources: Bloomberg Businessweek, Harvard Business School

