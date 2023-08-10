3 male suspects arrested in Louisiana after undercover Dallas officer was shot, carjacked

Three male suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after shooting and carjacking a Dallas police officer who was conducting surveillance early Wednesday morning, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

At around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, an officer called and told 911 that he had been shot while conducting surveillance and his unmarked vehicle had been stolen in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

Two assailants, one with two guns, got out of a car parked directly behind the officer’s vehicle and approached, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a news conference Wednesday. The officer left his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the assailants, Garcia said.

The officer was taken by a patrol vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot near the shooting scene.

Redricous Lewis, 19; Redtravion Polk, 17; and Xavier Cook, 18, were all arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana, and face charges of aggravated robbery, according to the release.

Polk and Cook are also facing state charges in Louisiana.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.