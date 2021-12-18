3 males injured in Lawrence County shooting

Dec. 17—Three males were shot during an altercation Thursday evening in a parking lot on Lawrence County 375, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

One juvenile, age 17, was in custody awaiting transfer to the state Department of Youth Services, according to Sheriff Max Sanders.

Sheriff's deputies and Moulton police responded to the report of a shooting at 6:35 p.m.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals, according to the Sheriff's Office. A 17-year-old was listed as stable in the surgical intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital, a 20-year-old was in the ICU at UAB hospital in critical condition and an 18-year-old was the ICU at UAB hospital in good condition.

"Investigators believe this incident started because of an altercation between juveniles where a gun was produced by one of the juveniles during the altercation," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The names of the person in custody and victims were not being released because they are juveniles.

The Sheriff's Office requested that anyone with information related to the investigation contact authorities.

