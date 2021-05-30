3 males shot early Sunday on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh

May 30—Three male victims were reported in stable condition after being shot early Sunday in Pittsburgh's South Side.

City police found one of the victims, who had been shot multiple times in a leg, when they responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of East Carson Street.

Officers applied a tourniquet until medics arrived and took him to a hospital.

Police said the two other victims went to the hospital separately by private vehicle. One had gunshot wounds to a leg and the other was grazed on the leg, police said.

Police were continuing to investigate the shootings.

