3 males show up at Daytona hospital with gunshot wounds, police say. Here's what we know

Daytona Beach police are investigating after two men and a 17-year-old boy showed up at Halifax Health Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, an official said Friday morning.

Police arrived at the hospital shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday after Halifax Health security reported the arrival of the three patients who showed up on foot, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said in a news release. Each of them is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The shootings occurred Thursday night in the area of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Adams Street, a few blocks north of West International Speedway Boulevard, McCallister said.

Police don't believe there is any further danger to the community in connection to the shootings, McCallister said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

