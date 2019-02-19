3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul in 2019

Canada's nationwide recreational marijuana market opened last October; last week, we got results from Canada's two biggest marijuana companies that suggest the country's marijuana market represents a massive opportunity.

The possibility of capturing billions of dollars in legal marijuana sales in Canada only hints at the larger opportunity associated with legalization of marijuana globally. If you think increasingly more countries will follow Canada's lead, then it could be smart to buy shares in Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) in 2019.

The biggest marijuana company

Canopy Growth is Canada's biggest marijuana company. A vertically integrated pot play, Canopy Growth grows marijuana in state-of-the art greenhouses, processes it using the latest in automated machinery, packages it, and sells it throughout Canada.

The company's investments in growing capacity early on allowed it to capture over 30% of Canada's medical marijuana market. Based on its latest quarterly results, leveraging its size and brand recognition is allowing it to capture at least as much market share in Canada's emerging recreational market.

Last quarter, selling into every Canadian province's adult-use market catapulted Canopy Growth's revenue to 83 million Canadian dollars, up 282% from the same quarter last year. Last quarter only included about six weeks of recreational sales, and demand outstripped supply early on, crimping revenue. So there's good reason to believe sales will head a lot higher.

Canopy Growth is also establishing itself in other countries that are breaking down barriers to marijuana; it has operations in Europe, Australia, and Latin America. It also recently announced plans to enter the United States for the first time.

Until recently, Canopy Growth couldn't operate in the U.S. because of rules prohibiting publicly traded companies from engaging in businesses that are illegal at the federal level. Marijuana remains a Schedule I drug in the U.S. However, the latest Farm Bill removed hemp, a non-psychoactive form of cannabis, from the controlled substance list in December. Following hemp's reclassification, Canopy Growth plans to spend up to $150 million in New York state to create a hemp industrial park.

The U.S. market for hemp-based products is already worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year, but it could become a multibilion-dollar market if new products are made using hemp-derived extracts. Importantly, Canopy Growth's hemp facilities could be converted to process marijuana someday. Therefore, if marijuana becomes legal nationwide, Canopy Growth's hemp strategy could give it a valuable head start in what's estimated to be a $50 billion market opportunity.

A mad rush of production growth

Investors should also consider buying Canada's second-largest cannabis company, Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis doesn't have Canopy Growth's market share, but it's arguably best-positioned to give it a run for its money.

The company's acquisitions of CannaMed and MedReleaf last year turned it into one of the biggest medical marijuana suppliers in Canada, and a robust expansion plan that includes significant increases in annual marijuana production offers strong revenue tailwinds.