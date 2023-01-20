3 Marines, including 1 at Camp Lejeune, arrested in Jan. 6 investigation

Three active-duty U.S. Marines, including one stationed at Camp Lejeune, were arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, according to the FBI.

Sgt. Dodge Dale Hellonen, along with Sgt. Joshua Abate and Cpl. Micah Coomer -- both from Virginia -- was charged with disorderly conduct, knowingly entering a restricted building, and parading or picketing inside the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said.

Prosecutors said they began investigating the men after seeing one of Coomer’s Instagram posts, which showed photos from inside the Capitol Building. Surveillance video showed them inside the Capitol.

The FBI said they spent about an hour “milling around” the Capitol, smoking a cigarette, and putting a red MAGA hat on one of the statues so they could take a picture with it.

All three men work in the intelligence community.

Hellonen was arrested Wednesday at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

