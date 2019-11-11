3 Market-Beating Stocks for Your 2020 Radar

With stocks reaching all-time highs as we round out the calendar year, all eyes are on the market. But which names are worthy of all this investor attention? Wall Street analysts recommend focusing on the long-term outlook in order to zero in on high-growth tickers. We mean the stocks best positioned to dish out huge returns in the years to come.

That being said, the economic uncertainty going into 2020 has made it increasingly difficult to pinpoint the names capable of leading the way. However, this is not to say that investment opportunities with stand-out growth prospects can’t be found.

We took advantage of the comprehensive investing tools from TipRanks.com to uncover 3 stocks that have what it takes to beat the market. Not to mention each of the stocks has racked up enough bullish ratings over the last three months to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Let’s see why analysts view these stocks as buying propositions.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Anaplan offers a cloud-based planning platform to help organizations make better and more informed decisions. Thanks to its differentiated approach to cloud planning software, analysts have this stock pegged for further growth on top of its already impressive 80% year-to-date run.

PLAN has disrupted the industry with its patented technology. Its software uses hyperblock, or an in-memory database with a built-in calculation engine designed for enterprise-wide scalability. Based on its subscription rates, it’s clear that its customers are happy. We’re talking six quarters of 40%-plus subscription growth.

Piper Jaffray analyst Brent Bracelin reminds investors that the key takeaway here is that PLAN has been able to replace solutions from well-established names like Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT) within a $21 billion total available market. All of this lends itself to his conclusion that its steep valuation is warranted, adding that revenue could triple to reach $1.25 billion by 2024.

“The combination of high-growth prospects, a large market opportunity, strong leadership and differentiated technology help justify a premium valuation during a multi-year period of 40%-plus growth,” Bracelin commented. With this in mind, the five-star analyst remained bullish. Based on his $58 price target, shares could surge 21% over the next twelve months. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, the bulls have it. 12 Buy ratings and 4 Holds given in the last three months amount to a ‘Strong Buy’ Street consensus. In addition, the $62 average price target puts the upside potential above Bracelin’s forecast at 30%. (See Anaplan stock analysis on TipRanks)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

With one analyst telling investors that even after the consumer lender’s 81% year-to-date gain shares are undervalued, OneMain Holdings is definitely on our radar.

Piper Jaffray’s Kevin Barker points out that OMF shares are trading at 6x P/E despite its senior unsecured debt maturing in 5 years currently yields 3.68%, leverage is declining and the company is growing at a rate of 10%-plus. “We believe this valuation is over-discounting the cyclical nature of OMF's business and ignoring the improving fundamentals,” he explained.