3 Maximizers to Help You Make the Most of Your Wealth in Retirement

Hilgardt Lamprecht, CFP®, Certified Kingdom Adviser (CKA®), President and CEO
·6 min read
A woman holds a bunch of money like a fan in front of the bottom half of her face.
Getty Images

For decades, you (hopefully) set aside money for retirement, invested it and watched it grow while dreaming of the day when you could bid farewell to the working world and eagerly greet a more leisurely existence.

Accumulating money for retirement is one thing; getting the most out of that money is another. You want to be sure you can maximize the wealth you have amassed so that your dreams of retirement — whatever they might be — are realized.

Let’s take a look at three retirement maximizers that can help you do that:

Make a plan

Retirement represents a substantial life-transition event. It’s important to know what your vision is for this next adventure and to make sure you have the money to accomplish that vision. To do that, you need a plan.

I remember planning for a couple who owned a very successful company, actually sharing the CEO office. When they sold their company, we got together, thinking through their dreams for the future and how they could combine a few of their passions. They loved traveling overseas, experiencing new cultures and wanted to make a positive impact for the rest of their lives. They wanted to take others with them on this journey. So, they transitioned to becoming international missions pastors at their church, taking on average 15 to 20 groups on international mission trips.

My happiest clients are those who have refocused or redefined their life dreams. Sometimes that process takes a little doing. As we sit together, I try to draw out of people what their vision is for the future. This is important because when you have a clear vision of what you want from retirement, you can establish priorities and set goals to help you get there.

Once you have done that, you can start working on the best strategies to make your vision and your financial situation mesh. Pragmatic planning includes how you allocate cash flow on a monthly basis, so it is important that you and your spouse are in agreement.

Your plan also should include a “dream list” — a one- to three-year bucket list of things you want to do right away. Finally, there is your legacy, the long-term vision of the impact you want to have on your family and your community.

Reduce your risk

One major question people ponder when they think about retirement is: Will my money last the rest of my lifetime? It is an excellent question, especially with life expectancy growing longer. It is important to know where your finances stand as of today and to explore how you can help reduce risk in your portfolio, especially as you get closer to retirement.

Many people believe they are not in control of risk. They think they simply must take whatever the stock market dishes out. But there are ways to bring more predictability to your financial situation. First, you should understand what your risk tolerance is, because the way forward starts there.

Some people are not bothered by risk, while others get anxious. Financial professionals often use technology to help determine a person’s risk tolerance. Once you have done that, you can put strategies into play, such as a detailed cash flow spend-down plan. You can explore financial tools designed to help mitigate risk, such as principal protection, income protection or both. You also want to plan for an expense many people do not like to think about but is among the biggest risks your portfolio faces — the cost of health care and long-term care.

Be proactive about tax savings

Even in retirement, you will pay taxes. The good news is there are ways to help reduce those taxes, but to accomplish that, you may need to change your mindset on the subject. Unfortunately, many people have a tax-preparer mindset. That’s problematic, because tax preparers do not think about taxes until April 15 is bearing down. By then, it is too late to do much about what you owe.

The trick for you is to shift to a tax-planner mindset. A tax planner has the entire year to think through tax-saving strategies, avoiding the wrong moves and making the right ones while those moves still make a difference. For example, you should understand that certain taxes, such as capital gains tax and estate tax, are in a sense voluntary. If you are proactive, you can plan for them.

Finally, if you are like many people, you may have all of your retirement savings — or at least a large chunk of it — in traditional IRAs. When you begin to withdraw that money in retirement, you must pay taxes on it. But with some proactive planning, you can begin to convert traditional IRAs to a Roth IRA. Your interest in a Roth grows tax-free, and you pay no taxes on the money when you withdraw it in retirement. Be warned: You will pay taxes as you make the conversion, so you need to be careful in planning how much to move over each year based on what else is happening with your taxes. We recommend consulting with a CPA or tax professional before making any purchasing decisions.

When you make your plan, reduce your risk and take a proactive approach to taxes, you will find yourself spending more time enjoying retirement and less time worrying about what the future holds.

Of course, doing all of that can get complicated. You may want to consider enlisting the help of a financial professional, preferably a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. You should also consider an Investment Adviser Representative, who is held to a fiduciary duty of care, which means he or she is legally required to work in your best interests when providing investment advice. That person should be able to assist you in putting these wealth maximizers into action, helping you achieve a more confident and carefree retirement just like you dreamed about.

Ronnie Blair contributed to this article.

The LifeWealth Group is an independent financial services firm that utilizes a variety of investment and insurance products. Securities offered only by duly registered individualists through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. MAS and The LifeWealth Group are not affiliated companies. AEWM and The LifeWealth Group are not affiliated companies.
Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection benefits or lifetime income generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investment products. Insurance and annuity product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Neither firms nor it's agents or representatives may give tax advice. Only Brad Busbin an attorney with The LifeWealth Group may provide legal advice. The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 simple steps to start taking control of your finances right now

    Money guru Carmen Perez shares her simple tips for creating a nice nest egg.

  • These money and investing tips can give you peace of mind when it looks like markets are going to pieces

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: Investors worry inflation will persist after a spike this summer — but that likely won’t be the case April has been bullish for stocks but you shouldn’t bet on a repeat this year One year after the 2020 market crash, are you prepared for another? Staying calm amid market volatility Tax breaks most people miss Stock markets have been cooperative and April typically rewards the bulls.

  • Tsitsipas, with Big Three missing, makes 4th round in Miami

    For tennis up-and-comers like Stefanos Tsitsipas, the draw at the Miami Open began to look a lot less daunting even before the tournament began. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer withdrew because of injuries, and Novak Djokovic decided against making the trip from his native Serbia. “It’s a first test to see how it is playing without them,” Tsitsipas said after his third-round victory Saturday.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’: Maya Rudolph and Martin Short Host Passover Seder as Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

    When Maya Rudolph returned to Studio 8H to host “Saturday Night Live” on March 27, so too did her take on Vice President Kamala Harris make a comeback. It didn’t come until a third of the way through the episode, but when it did, it included bonus Martin Short as the second gentleman of the […]

  • 24 Healthy Baking Recipes to Make This Weekend

    Whether you bake a cake, cookies or fruit bars, these recipes are mindful of different dietary and allergy restrictions, so there’s something for everyone. Recipes like Gluten-Free Banana Bread and Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake (which is egg free) are fun and delicious. This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make.

  • What the symptoms of a thyroid disorder are and why you might not know you have one

    Thyroid disorders are broken into two types: hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Symptoms are trouble losing or gaining weight, hair loss, and more.

  • 3 Mistakes 100% Guaranteed to Shrink Your Social Security Checks

    Retirement can be more expensive than you expect, especially if you incur significant healthcare expenses. While Social Security alone can't support you, it's likely to be an important source of income that's crucial to meeting your needs in your later years. Everyone who qualifies for Social Security checks has a standard benefit amount that's based on their average earnings.

  • The Full Moon In Libra Gives Us A Chance To See Things Clearly

    On March 28th, our moon will be full in Libra. It’s important to understand what a full moon in Libra can offer us, but it’s also valuable to think about the path the moon has taken toward fullness. This Libra full moon carries the lessons and themes of the March 13th new moon in Pisces to a kind of completion. I write “a kind of” to remind myself and you that the lessons these moon cycles offer us are never done, they just keep changing shape. If the most recent new moon in Pisces encouraged us toward play and flirtation, if it joined hands with Venus and pushed us to define our values so that we might recognize those who uphold the same ones, then the full moon offers us a night of Venusian appreciation for all the beauty that revealed itself on the other side of those efforts. Whether we’re conscious of it or not, we spend much of our days living from moon to moon, from big emotion to big emotion, from life to death and back again. There are traditional associations with these cycles and their waves, but the way each moon affects us has a lot to do with our own perception — not just of the moon, but also of our lives. This time, the moon opposes the Sun, and the focus on self-actualization widens. We can see that we are in company, that we have never been alone. Which is not to say that we have not suffered — not lost faith, not lost loved ones to systemic violence and intolerance. Under a Libra full moon, we can recognize what injustice has cost us, both collectively and individually. Our understanding of beauty is narrowed in a world that doesn’t recognize the sacredness of all people. Our sacredness, our ability to love each other fully, is bound up in our complicity with imperialism. Under a Libra full moon, we can unburden our grief on the big silver scale and then look to the other side and ask: What balances this? How have I balanced this? What has anchored me to the land of the living? What can I praise?Can we appreciate what’s beautiful without making demands of it? “Beauty is not enough,” wrote Edna (Ethereal Bisexual) St. Vincent Millay in her poem “Spring.” I think about her poem every year as April approaches, but I rarely think about when it was written, just following the first World War; just following the 1918 pandemic. “The spikes of the crocus./ The smell of the earth is good./ It is apparent that there is no death./ But what does that signify?” The poem heralds the lively color of Aries and April — but, it won’t rush to leave the grief of Pisces and March. Above us, the Aries Sun looks toward Aries Venus over Chiron, which has transited the constellation of Aries since the end of February 2019. When we keep our sights narrowed, we see that between the self (Sun) and the life that self admires (Venus) are the wounds (Chiron) that have fractured our efforts, our sense of our own beauty. Under the full moon in Libra, we’re encouraged to widen our periphery, to open up fully and let others help us see ourselves. Collectively, change takes a long time and power is never simply abdicated. But, Libra looks across the sky at Aries and says, when we come together with reverence, we strengthen each other as individuals. These two signs return to us every equinox and welcome us to their — to our — negotiation. They are the signs of the self and the other, of passion and strategy, fire and air. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Is A Venus Star Point? So Glad You AskedIt's Aries Season. Be A Little SelfishObsessed With Astrology? Thank TikTok — & COVID

  • This Is Exactly What Protein Does to Your Body

    We had no idea.

  • Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market?

    For more than a year now, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has been ripping higher off of its pandemic lows. Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said Friday the stock market rally has been supported by four major pillars over the past year. Unfortunately, two of those pillars may now be cracking, putting the market at risk in the near-term. Essaye listed the following four bullish catalysts as pillars of the stock market rally over the past year. 1. Government stimulus. The U.S. government has already spent about $6 trillion in stimulus to prop up the economy throughout the pandemic downturn. The recent $1.9-trillion stimulus package will likely be the last one, and Essaye said this stock market pillar is now cracked. “Bottom line, the outlook for government spending is turning much more mixed, because while there may be more spending (which is good for growth), it’s going to come with tax increases (which is bad for growth), and that mixed outlook is a departure from the past year (where it was all spending and no tax increases),” Essaye said. Related Link: Could Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market? 2. Federal Reserve Accommodation. The Fed dropped its target fed funds interest rate range to between 0% and 0.25% and has been purchasing $120 billion in assets per month to help maintain a healthy credit market. Essaye said this pillar is now also cracked given a growing number of Fed officials said they see a rate hike coming in 2022 as of the Fed’s most recent dot plot projections. 3. Vaccine Optimism. Essaye said vaccine optimism has been a bullish catalyst throughout the rally, from positive critical trial data to FDA approvals to a U.S. vaccine rollout that's now ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, Essaye said financial markets have already priced in an end to the pandemic within the next few months, so it's unclear how much stock market upside the vaccine rollout can provide moving forward. 4. No Double-Dip Recession. It seems like a lifetime ago that investors were concerned about a potential double-dip recession in 2020 or 2021. However, employment and earnings have been steadily trending in the right direction, and the chances of a double-dip recession appear extremely low at this point. Benzinga’s Take: The economy is well-positioned to bounce back aggressively in 2021. It remains to be seen if there is more upside to stock prices once support from government stimulus and the Federal Reserve are scaled back. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In Tesla Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Canada needs stricter health measures to counter rapid spread of COVID-19 variants - officials

    COVID-19 variant cases are increasing rapidly in several parts of Canada and longer-range forecasts show that stronger public health restrictions will be required to counter the spread of the disease, health officials said on Friday. Canada is expecting enough coronavirus vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week as it ramps up its vaccination program. "Increasing case counts, shifting severity trends and a rising proportion of cases involving variants of concern is a reminder that we are in a very tight race between vaccines versus variants," Canada's chief medical officer, Theresa Tam, told reporters.

  • ‘Let the people vote’: Biden to rally support for voting rights after Georgia’s ‘attack on US constitution’

    Following the passage of sweeping ballot restrictions and the arrest of a Black lawmaker in Georgia, President Joe Biden has urged members of Congress to pass the For The People Act, a massive voting rights bill to combat a wave of suppressive legislation across the US. “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” he said in a White House statement on Friday.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Fury as Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after knocking on governor’s door

    ‘You have a woman of colour fighting for the rights of Georgians and they arrested her for knocking on the door because she wanted to witness our governor sign the bill’

  • A NYC gallery just became the first to display crypto art physically - see how it works

    Superchief Gallery NFT opened its "Season One Starter Pack" exhibition featuring 300 artists and different types of auctions, or "drops."