3 members of notorious biker gang arrested in Lenoir

Three men in a notorious biker gang were arrested by police in Lenoir.

Police searched the Pagans Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse, seizing drugs and cash, after investigators said they got in a chase with three of their members. The clubhouse is along Highway 321 in Lenoir.

Police were there for more than three hours while they searched. Several viewers shared video and images of the large police presence along Highway 321 Wednesday night.

Investigators in Lenoir said they initially got a call from a restaurant a few miles away about a fight between the Pagans and Hellions. Police say as they were responding, they spotted three motorcycles traveling well above the speed limit.

After a chase that ended at the Pagans’ clubhouse, police, sheriff’s deputies, and the highway patrol responded. Investigators said they searched the clubhouse, seizing controlled substances along with $11,000 in cash.

A father and son, along with a third man, have all been charged in connection with the chase. Police confirmed to Channel 9 that all three men are members of the Pagans.

Investigators said they expect to release more details about the case, and told Faherty additional charges are pending in their investigation.

