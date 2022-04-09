3 members of same family dead in shooting at their Grantville shooting range

Grantville police said late Friday night the owner of a local gun range, his wife and their 19-year-old grandson were shot and killed at their place of business on Bohannon Road.

Police said they were called out to the Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range a little after 6:30 p.m., when the owner’s son walked in and found the victims dead inside the business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Grantville police said that the 71-year-old owner, Richard Hawk, his 60-year-old wife and their grandson were the victims in the crime. Police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF to help them with the investigation. The three agencies worked into the early morning hours of Saturday trying to process the scene and piece together what may have led up to the shooting and to find leads on a potential suspect or suspects.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera and recorder were taken from the scene.

There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530- 6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched... Posted by Grantville Police Department on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Grantville police chief Steve Whitlock told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that he has known the family for years and was friendly with them on a personal level. Whitlock said he was devastated by the news of the shooting.





TRENDING STORIES:

According to their website, Lock, Stock and Barrel has been a part of the small, tight-knit Grantville community for almost 30 years.

The investigation into this shooting is still very active and Channel 2 Action News will update this story whenever new information is available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Story continues















