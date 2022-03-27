3 Memphis men wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles, police say

Three Memphis men are wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles on Friday.

On Mar. 25, at least three suspects broke into several vehicles in the 1900 block of Wall Street.

The suspects were occupying a four-door sedan with scratches on the passenger’s side rear door and fender area, police said.

Police also said the suspects are possibly responsible for numerous other vehicle burglaries in the area.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

