3 men and 1 woman dead at South Lake Tahoe home, police say. Authorities suspect drug abuse

South Lake Tahoe authorities are investigating after four people died at a residence Monday morning, all suspected of dying from drug overdoses.

South Lake Tahoe police officers were called just after 9:10 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Roger Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person, according to a news release from the city of South Lake Tahoe.

A person at the home began administering CPR as authorities arrived at the scene. There were two people in the home when police officers arrived and they are cooperating with the investigation, city spokesperson Sheree Juarez wrote in the news release.

Paramedics declared two people dead once they arrived at the scene, Juarez said. Authorities began rendering medical aid upon two other people, who also died.

Three men and a woman between 30 to 40 years old died at the home. The El Dorado County Coroner’s Office has not identified them, pending notification of family.

Substance abuse “is suspected but not confirmed” in the deaths, Juarez wrote.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado District Attorney’s Office and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to email cybertips@cityofslt.us.