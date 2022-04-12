3 men accused of high-speed pursuits, crash that killed Bluffton police officer on I-75 indicted

The three suspects accused in a series of high-speed pursuits that resulted in the death of a Bluffton police officer on March 31 are now facing charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 21-year-old Zachary Love, 20-year-old Emin Johnson and 19-year-old Dante Tate were accused of leading state troopers on a pursuit that first started around 2 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 23 near Marion when a state trooper attempted to stop a speeding car. After the car got away, a state trooper near Findlay spotted the car get on I-75 south and started to pursue it, state troopers said.

>> RELATED: 3 men in custody after high-speed pursuits, crash that killed Bluffton police officer on I-75

Emin Johnson (left) and Zachary Love (right) | Contributed Photos/Hancock County Justice Center

As the pursuit continued south on I-75 around 2:30 a.m. Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was hit by the car and died from his injuries while trying to deploy a tire deflation device, state troopers said.

The men ran away from the scene on foot before later stealing another vehicle and leading police on another chase before being arrested.

On Monday, all three men were indicted on charges connected to the incident, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-TV in Toledo.

>> Detectives with Delphi murders investigation seeking more information

Johnson was indicted on:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Possessing criminal tools

Tampering with evidence

Failure to stop after an accident

Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Having weapons while under disability

Failure to comply with order or signal

Receiving stolen property

Love was indicted on:

Two counts of receiving stolen property

Tampering with evidence

Having weapons while under disability

Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Tate was indicted on:

Complicity to receiving stolen property

Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Theft and/or grand theft of a motor vehicle

Receiving stolen property

WTOL-TV reported that a court date for the men has not been set.



