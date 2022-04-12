3 men accused of high-speed pursuits, crash that killed Bluffton police officer on I-75 indicted
The three suspects accused in a series of high-speed pursuits that resulted in the death of a Bluffton police officer on March 31 are now facing charges.
As News Center 7 previously reported, 21-year-old Zachary Love, 20-year-old Emin Johnson and 19-year-old Dante Tate were accused of leading state troopers on a pursuit that first started around 2 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 23 near Marion when a state trooper attempted to stop a speeding car. After the car got away, a state trooper near Findlay spotted the car get on I-75 south and started to pursue it, state troopers said.
As the pursuit continued south on I-75 around 2:30 a.m. Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was hit by the car and died from his injuries while trying to deploy a tire deflation device, state troopers said.
The men ran away from the scene on foot before later stealing another vehicle and leading police on another chase before being arrested.
On Monday, all three men were indicted on charges connected to the incident, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-TV in Toledo.
Johnson was indicted on:
Aggravated vehicular homicide
Two counts of involuntary manslaughter
Possessing criminal tools
Tampering with evidence
Failure to stop after an accident
Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Having weapons while under disability
Failure to comply with order or signal
Receiving stolen property
Love was indicted on:
Two counts of receiving stolen property
Tampering with evidence
Having weapons while under disability
Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Tate was indicted on:
Complicity to receiving stolen property
Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Theft and/or grand theft of a motor vehicle
Receiving stolen property
WTOL-TV reported that a court date for the men has not been set.