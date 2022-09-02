3 men accused in shooting, ambush of Memphis Police officer due in court today

Three men accused in the shooting of a Memphis Police officer are due in court this morning.

Kayvus Jones, Keyon Moore and Zancarrion Johnson are all facing multiple charges after the officer was allegedly ambushed and shot while investigating a stolen vehicle.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis near Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove.

A police affidavit revealed that two of the suspects riding in a stolen Infiniti ambushed the officer, allegedly firing multiple rounds as he drove past.

He was shot in the abdomen before driving himself to safety.

He was taken to Regional One and later discharged, MPD confirmed.

Another officer who was responding to the shooting was injured after crashing at the intersection where Horn Lake Road, Hewlett Road and Falls Road all meet.

The crash involved a 73-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later saw all three suspects in the stolen Infiniti in the 4100 block of Hillgate Street.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspects fled. Police chased the vehicle over 12 miles before it stopped on Deertrail Cove, according to the affidavit.

The suspects then ran into the woods, where police were able to take them into custody in the 4500 block of Sunvalley.

Two of the guns MPD found at the scene were converted to fire as fully automatic weapons (machine guns), records show.

Records show all three suspects have lengthy criminal histories.

Moore and Johnson are both charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, along with other charges.

Jones is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts possession of prohibited weapon, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and evading arrest, records show.

