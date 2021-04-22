3 men accused of stealing, injuring victim with baseball bat indicted by Whitley grand jury

Apr. 22—WHITLEY COUNTY — A trio of men arrested in January on robbery charges were indicted by a Whitley County grand jury Monday.

Nicholas Hall, 19, of Rockhold; Charlie Bunch, 41, of Williamsburg; and Dalton Powers, 19, also of Williamsburg were indicted on one count of robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree stemming from an incident that took place on January 17.

In January, Deputy Chad Foley with the Whitley County Sheriff's office responded to a complaint involving a reported assault in Williamsburg. After interviewing the victim, Foley, along with Lt. Dennis Foley, Williamsburg Police Department Officer Dorman Patrick, Deputy J.B. Coffee, WPD Officer Bryson Lawson, WPD Officer Elijah Hunter and K9 Thor executed a search warrant at a residence in Williamsburg.

Once there, they found all three suspects, all of whom were hiding in the attic.

According to the indictment, all three are charged with hitting the victim and threatening to use a knife and getting a gun while in the process of stealing from the victim's truck. Their indictments also state the three men used a baseball bat and other unidentified blunt objects causing life threatening and life changing injuries.