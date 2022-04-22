3 men arrest after drug trafficking investigations in Preble County

Three men were arrested this week after investigations into suspected drug trafficking in Preble County.

Kevin Saylor, 63, was arrested on Thursday after investigators from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Eaton Police Division executed a search warrant at his apartment on N. Barron Street.

During the investigation, investigators seized approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in drugs. The street value was estimated to be $1,000.

Saylor was formally charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs, but investigators said they expect additional charges to be filed, according to a release form the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Fisk, 49, and Jerry Kelly, 53, both of West Alexandria, were arrested on April 11 following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office at a trailer park on U.S. 35 near West Alexandria. Deputies said controlled purchases of suspected methamphetamine were made during the investigation.

During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine, pills, scales, packaging consistent with trafficking in drugs and other drug paraphernalia and $387 in cash were seized.

Fisk was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on bond.

Kelly was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. He was later released by the court.