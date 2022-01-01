3 men arrested in Coachella home for alleged illegal possession of drugs, guns

Three men suspected of dealing marijuana illegally while armed were arrested at a Coachella home in the 52-400 block of Jennifer Way on Friday.

Timothy De Anda, 33, of Coachella, Fernando Javier Garibay, 30, of Desert Hot Springs, and Stephen Isaac Medina, 25, of La Quinta were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Sgt. Mariano Matos of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies served a search warrant at the home around 7 p.m., and encountered the three suspects.

“During the search warrant, three guns, approximately nine pounds of processed cannabis and items indicative to narcotic sales were located and seized,” Matos said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized with the bags of marijuana, according to sheriff’s officials.

De Anda was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis for sale, along with Medina, who was additionally booked for alleged possession of an unregistered loaded handgun. Garibay was booked for warrants related to prior cases, as well as on suspicion of presenting false identification to law enforcement.

Garibay is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Medina posted a $10,000 bond and was released Saturday morning. Bail information was not available for De Anda.

