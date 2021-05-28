3 men arrested on complaints of kidnapping, other felony charges

May 27—Enid Police Department detectives arrested three men Wednesday evening on multiple felony charges after serving two search warrants.

According to police, Jared David Weidner, 39, Kenneth Evan Phillips, 37, and 40-year-old Ricky Leon Bell were each arrested on complaints of kidnapping and conspiracy related to an incident from May 15.

Phillips and Weidner also were arrested on complaints of assault and battery with deadly weapon.

On May 16, a 31-year-old Enid man spoke with an officer about an incident that occurred sometime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on May 15, according to an EPD press release.

The man said he arranged to have dinner at 201 E. Wabash with a woman he'd met a month before. When he arrived and knocked on the door, he said he was met by another man, later identified as Bell, with a gun and was patted down, the release said.

The 31-year-old said a second man, later identified as Phillips, chambered a round into an assault rifle and aimed it at his chest. He said he was allowed to sit down at the table and was held there against his will for an hour before Weidner arrived at the residence.

The man said Weidner told him that he'd touched his woman and deserved to die, according to the release. He said after about 15 minutes, he was able to take his phone and leave the residence.

He explained that the woman Weidner was referring to was his ex-wife's girlfriend, and Weidner was upset about a sexual encounter he'd had with the two women, police said.

The 31-year-old also said Weidner admitted to hiring the woman who invited him over for dinner to lure him to the Wabash residence.

Detectives served two search warrants on Wednesday evening at 201 E. Wabash and 2014 E. Randolph, and a third search warrant was served Thursday morning at 1315 W. Maine.

According to the release, detectives recovered the assault rifles believed to be used in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.