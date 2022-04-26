3 men arrested in connection to fatal March shooting of 18-year-old in Ahwatukee

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Ahwatukee last month.

Michael Parham, 18, and Tyshon Mckenzie, 18, were arrested Thursday for one count of murder in the first degree, one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and one count of drug possession, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.

A day later, Alberto Jimenez, 18, was arrested on one count of murder in the first degree and one count of armed robbery, Justus said.

On March 7, Phoenix police received a 911 call about gunshots in the 4400 block of East Dry Creek Road at around 6:30 p.m. Callers also mentioned a man lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Anthony Covarrubias, 18, on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Witnesses on scene told police they had heard between four and five gunshots in the area. One witness said she noticed a man exit a white sedan, according to arrest documents.

He walked up to the vehicle a couple times before the sedan left. Two witnesses left their homes to administer CPR to Covarrubias, arrest documents stated.

Surveillance footage showed a silver car traveling west toward the area of the shooting. Family members told police that Covarrubias left their home with a black Nike duffel bag. Covarrubias’s brother said his brother’s rifle was missing. His cellphone was not found in the home, according to arrest documents.

Neither the black duffel bag nor his cellphone were found on scene.

Officers later found that Parham and Covarrubias had spoken on social media about two hours before the shooting occurred.

Parham was trying to sell Covarrubias a gun. When Parham was interviewed by police, he admitted to handling multiple firearms over the last several months, arrest documents stated.

He also admitted to knowing Covarrubias and having issues with him in the past. Parham told police he tried to contact Covarrubias via social media but that he had stopped responding, arrest documents stated.

One of Parham’s friends contacted Covarrubias. Parham later picked Covarrubias up and told police they got into an argument, and Covarrubias pulled out a knife.

Mckenzie and Jimenez shot Covarrubias multiple times before taking the rifle and cellphone.

Parham said he only shot the victim once because he had put a gun in his face. Parham said the only other firearm present in the car belonged to Covarrubias. Parham was also found with cocaine, according to arrest documents.

When Jimenez was interviewed, he admitted to knowing who Mckenzie was but said he did not know him very well. Jimenez denied doing anything wrong or knowing Covarrubias.

Mckenzie was initially taken into custody on Friday because he had one of his friends purchase a firearm for him. Both men had prior felony convictions for possessing firearms.

When Mckenzie was interviewed by police, he said he knew Covarrubias but denied doing anything wrong. He initially requested an attorney, but later told officers he was present when Covarrubias was shot, according to arrest documents. Mckenzie said Covarrubias hit him in the face with a rifle before pointing the rifle into his face. Mckenzie admitted to shooting Covarrubias one time but he declined to say anything about what Parham and Jimenez did.

Parham and Mckenzie were both prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, arrest documents said.

Bond for Mckenzie and Parham was set at $2 million, while bond for Jimenez was set at $1 million.

All three preliminary hearings have been scheduled for May 2.

