3 men arrested in death of Murrysville man whose body was discovered in Clarion County

Dec. 31—Authorities have arrested three men in the death of a Murrysville man whose body was discovered Friday in Clarion County.

George Dayieb, 57, of Murrysville, had been reported missing and endangered by Murrysville police. He was found by investigators inside a trailer with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to Allegheny County police.

County detectives learned Dayieb left his home Wednesday morning to meet with Jeremy Fisher, 41, of Coraopolis, to collect on a business debt of more than $400,000 owed by Fisher. Investigators said they believe the debt was the motive for the killing.

Fisher, who is a suspect in the death, was arrested Sunday in Midway, Washington County, and was awaiting extradition to Allegheny County. Allegheny County police on Saturday took into custody two alleged co-conspirators, William Fortuna, 58, of Conway, and Braden Elliott, 20, of Chicora.

All three are facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and abuse of a corpse, police said.

County police began their investigation after Kennedy Township police discovered Dayieb's unoccupied Ford F-350 pickup truck shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Boulevard and Ewing Road in Kennedy.

Police said security camera video showed Dayieb entering Fisher's vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on Broadhead Road in Coraopolis.

Through interviews, cellphone data and surveillance video, detectives said they determined Fisher conspired with Fortuna and Elliott to kill Dayieb.

Police said Dayieb was shot in Fisher's vehicle and driven to a property known to the suspects in Clarion County. Police discovered Dayieb's body after obtaining a search warrant for the property.

Fortuna and Elliott were placed in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting preliminary hearings.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .