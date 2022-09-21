3 men arrested in Durham shooting that killed 2 and injured 2

Three men have been arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people dead and two injured, Durham police said.

Robert Edward Everett Jr., 27; Jamonty Green, 27; and Raymond Lewis, 26, have beencharged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary, according to a news release.

On Feb. 19, police found four men shot on East Cornwallis Road shortly before 1:25 a.m. The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

Two of the men, Elijah Hosea Everett, 25, and Aaron Michael Bailey, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital, said police spokesperson Lt. Quincey Tait.

Everett, Green and Lewis are in now custody at the Durham County jail.

As of Sept. 10, there had been 172 people shot in the city, 27 of them fatally. Both numbers were slightly down from the previous years by that date.

All told, police had recorded 28 homicides in Durham this year as of Sept, 10, the latest date for which statistics are available.