5 men arrested by feds in online sting operation for attempted enticement of a minor

Five men have been indicted after a sting operation on federal charges for attempted enticement of a minor using the Internet, according to court documents.

United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint online sex crimes operation that ran from Sunday through Thursday.

The following five men were arrested, and all face the same charge of attempting enticement of a minor using the Internet:

Kent Mews, age 55, Sioux Falls, SD

Zachary Murray, age 35, Brookings, SD

Sky Thomas Roubideaux, age 22, Tea, SD

Elliott Anderson, age 25, Sioux Falls, SD

Jordan Matthew Hermanson, age 31, Sioux Falls, SD

In Anderson's case, the assigned agent was posing as a 15-year-old girl via the MeetMe app, according to court documents. The conversation started Monday and continued via text messages Tuesday.

More Argus911: Drug seizures were up and homicides down in 2021: 5 takeaways from Sioux Falls' public safety update.

During the conversations, Anderson was told the undercover agent was 15-years-old. Anderson still engaged in further conversations, sexual in nature, during which he expressed interest in conducting sexual activity with the false persona and her 15-year-old female friend, according to court documents.

Anderson agreed to meet at a location Tuesday in Sioux Falls. He arrived and was arrested at about 8:30 p.m., according to court documents.

Murray's arrest also stemmed from chatting with who he thought was a minor on MeetMe. During the conversation, Murray was told he was talking to a 14-year-old, according to court documents.

Murray stated multiple times he was interested in performing oral sex with the 14-year-old. He repeatedly asked for nude photos of the girl and expressed interest in driving from Brookings to Sioux Falls to have sex the girl, according to court documents.

Story continues

Murray agreed to meet at a location in Sioux Falls on Sunday. He was arrested at about 9 p.m. when he arrived, according to court documents.

Hermanson was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to court documents. He thought he was talking to a 15-year-old on Kik.

Mews thought he was talking to a 15-year-old boy that was actually an HSI undercover agent, according to court documents. He was arrested at about 11 p.m. Sunday in Sioux Falls, according to court documents.

Roubideaux, was arrested Monday after agreeing to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old that was really an undercover FBI agent, according to court documents.

Roubideaux contacted the undercover agent via the Grindr app and after being notified of the persona's age, continued to have conversations that were sexual in nature with the agent. He expressed a desire to meet and have sex with the 15-year-old, according to court documents.

The defendant believed the 15-year-old's parents weren't home and he'd be sneaking over to have sex, according to court documents. Sexual items were found in his vehicle, including lubricant and unused condoms.

Roubideaux waived his Miranda Rights and told agents he messed up by arranging to meet the 15-year-old for sex, according to court documents.

The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction is 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years minimum of supervised release, up to life, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges are merely accusations, and all five defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“This successful operation illuminates the continued threat child predators pose to our children,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt, for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) St. Paul. “I want to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for teaming with us, and the South Dakota DCI’s ICAC task force, in this very important work.”

All five defendants are being housed at the Minnehaha County Jail on hold from the U.S. Marshals Service as they await their next court hearings.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 5 South Dakota men land in jail for trying to entice minors