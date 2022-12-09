3 men arrested after home invasion, robbery, carjacking in East Akron

Three men were arrested Thursday after breaking into a house, holding a woman at gunpoint, jumping into a car and forcing the couple in the car to drive them, according to the Akron Police Department. Police said that several guns, cash and other evidence were recovered from the scene.

Police said Bryan McCosky, 34; Rikki Rudd, 33; and Alvin Brown, 19, were charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and felonious assault and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Police said that just before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Ardella Avenue after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks.

Officers said that when they arrived, the suspects ran into the home and tried to exit moments later, but the house was surrounded. Officers looked inside and saw a 20-year-old woman being held at gunpoint. Police also said that at one point, one of the suspects briefly pointed a gun at one of the officers.

According to police, SWAT was called to the scene, but before they could fully mobilize, the suspects forced the woman at gunpoint outside and to the rear of the house. Officers said they tried to negotiate with the suspects to release the woman. They eventually released her and fled on foot. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

At that point, one of the three suspects was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said that the other two suspects made their way to Georgia Avenue, confronted a couple (a man, 63, and a woman, 70) who were driving down the street, forced their way into the couple’s vehicle and demanded to be driven out of the area.

According to police, as the couple was driving down Georgia, they alerted police that the two suspects were inside their car. Officers said that they surrounded the car, rescued the couple and took the suspects into custody without further incident. The couple wasn't injured.

Police said that several guns, cash and other evidence were recovered from the scene.

Police also said that at some point during the incident, the suspects beat a 23-year-old man, who was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn't clear when the man was injured during the incident.

According to police, one of the suspects sustained a minor injury to his arm as a police dog assisted with the arrest.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police arrest 3 men robbery, kidnapping of couple