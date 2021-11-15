3 men arrested, jailed after pursuit, crash in North Buffalo

Nov. 15—Three men from York are facing firearms and other charges after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing police in Armstrong County last week.

Alezea Merguiades Pagan and Yaheem Larenz-Dionico Jones, both 20, and Michael Pagan, 23, are being held in the Armstrong County Jail and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Wednesday, according to court records.

State police said the crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 on Route 422 on the Graff Bridge in North Buffalo.

State police said Alezea Pagan was driving a car that was fleeing police; state police did not say why.

Alezea Pagan hit a pickup from the rear and a sideswipe crash happened, state police said.

The pickup driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier, which disabled his vehicle. The driver and a passenger were not hurt, state police said.

Alezea Pagan continued east on Route 422 before stopping on the shoulder because of damage. The three men got out and a brief foot chase ensued before they were all apprehended, state police said.

State police said the three men were not injured. A third passenger, identified as a 20-year-old woman, was also not hurt; no charges were found against her.

State police filed numerous charges against Alezea Pagan including prohibited possession of a firearm, fleeing, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, marijuana possession and several traffic offenses. His bail was set at $50,000.

Jones is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Michael Pagan is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Their bails were each set at $20,000.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday before District Judge James Owen.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.