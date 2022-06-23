3 men arrested over gunpoint robbery of boxer Amir Khan for $85,000 watch in London

Three men have been arrested for the gunpoint robbery of former boxing world champion Amir Khan.

Khan was walking with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in Leyton, London, when they were approached by two men who threatened them with a gun and stole Khan’s £70,000 (approximately $85,844.15) watch at around 9 p.m. on April 18.

No shots were reportedly fired, and the 35-year-old boxer and his wife were not injured.

Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery on Wednesday morning, according to Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police.

Bana and Campbell were charged with possession of an imitation firearm. Campbell was also charged with possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. The suspects are expected to appear at Thames magistrates court on Thursday.

Following the incident, Amir Khan publicly criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the high level of crime in the capital.

“London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening,” he told Daily Mail. “Mayor Khan needs to pull his finger out and tackle the increasing levels of gun and knife crime. He’s making the city unliveable. You can’t drive anywhere, traffic is horrendous and there’s no quality of life.”

“It’s disgusting what is happening in London and what happened to me,” he added. “Sadiq Khan is doing a terrible job and this huge increase in gun and knife crime is happening under his watch. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

“Tackling robbery is a key priority for the Met and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to taking those intent on using violence, or the threat of violence, off of our streets,” Detective Sergeant Lee Warrington of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said.

Featured Image via Sky Sports Boxing

