3 men arrested after posing as US marshals in Arizona home invasion, officials say

Three men were arrested after authorities say they lied about being U.S. marshals before breaking into a home in western Arizona early Wednesday morning.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 4:47 a.m. to a home in Golden Valley, a community several miles west of Kingman, to reports of a home invasion involving three men wearing camouflage and face masks while demanding entry.

When the home’s residents asked the men to provide identification proving they were law enforcement, the men, who were armed with guns and a baseball bat, kicked in the door, officials said. One assaulted two of the residents before all three fled the area.

Investigators said they later learned that one of the suspects, 60-year-old Humberto Perez, had been served an order of protection by his estranged wife over domestic violence issues about a month before the incident and had the other two suspects, 35-year-old Mark Hutchins Jr. and 46-year-old Jason Wortman, help him collect his belongings prior to the break-in. All three are residents of Golden Valley, officials said.

Authorities say Perez later asked Hutchins and Wortman for help, claiming his wife’s new boyfriend was abusing their son, who is disabled. Perez moved his son to a back room of the home before striking his estranged wife and her mother with a baseball bat, officials said.

Authorities say Hutchins and Wortman eventually demanded Perez to stop hitting the two women before physically intervening. The three men fled the home before law enforcement arrived, officials said.

The two injured women were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment for blunt-force trauma, potentially involving bone fractures, authorities said. Detectives later found Hutchins and Wortman at homes near the 7900 block of Highway 68 in Golden Valley where they recovered the weapons and clothing used in the attack, authorities said.

Detectives located and arrested Perez in Las Vegas with help from the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team, authorities said.



Hutchins and Wortman were arrested and booked into a Mohave County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary. Perez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition back to Arizona on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault by domestic violence and one count of burglary.

Information regarding their next court appearances was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 posing as US marshals arrested after AZ home invasion, officials say