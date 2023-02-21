3 men arrested for selling drugs in different Seattle neighborhoods

Seattle police officers arrested three men suspected of selling illegal drugs in downtown Seattle, said the Seattle Police Department on Monday.

On Feb. 16 around 11:30 a.m., officers approached a 25-year-old man who was seen selling illegal drugs in the 300 block of Pike Street. Officers found a loaded revolver, narcotics, and cash when they searched him. The man was arrested for selling and delivering drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

On Feb. 17, around 8 a.m., Seattle police saw a 20-year-old man selling illegal drugs near 2nd Avenue and Battery Street in Belltown. Officers placed the man under arrest and found drugs and cash.

The same day around noon, another man was seen selling illegal drugs near 2nd Avenue and Bell Street in Belltown. Police approached the 55-year-old man who had been seen walking up to a car and apparently selling drugs to the driver. The man was arrested for selling and delivering drugs and for an outstanding felony warrant. Officers recovered illegal drugs and cash when they searched him.

All three men were booked into the King County Jail.

From the three arrests, Seattle police recovered:

Around $800 in cash

4.1 grams of methamphetamine

5.9 grams of Fentanyl

20 grams of “Blues” M30s

Around 21.5 grams of crack cocaine

One revolver



















