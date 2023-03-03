3 men arrested after stealing guns from cars in Osceola County, sheriff says

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested three men, accused of stealing guns from cars.

Investigators have received several calls about vehicle burglaries in the western and southern parts of the county since early last month.

Read: Volusia County man found guilty of killing infant son to spend rest of life in prison

Deputies say they used surveillance video to identify these three suspects.

They say they also found several stolen items, including three guns, inside a Kissimmee motel room.

Watch: Alert from iPhone helps Florida deputies rescue man whose car veered into canal

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.