3 men beat security guard who told them to wear masks at gas station, MO cops say

A security guard in St. Louis was beaten early Saturday after he told three men they had to put on face masks to enter a Shell gas station, Missouri police say.

The security guard told three men who weren’t wearing masks that they weren’t allowed in the gas station without face coverings, KTVI reported.

The men refused to put on masks and left the store before returning inside and “taunting” the security guard, according to KSDK. He told them to leave, police said, but the men surrounded the security guard and started punching him in the head and face, the outlet reported.

Police said one of the men grabbed the security guard’s baton from his hip and used it to hit him several times, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The security guard then ”grabbed his gun from his holster and fired” at the men, causing them to run, KTVI reported. Around 2:30 a.m., police arrived at the scene at found the security guard, 47, with several injuries to his head, according to the outlet. The guard told police that one of the men was hit by a bullet, KSDK reported.

During an investigation, police learned a 27-year-old man had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to KSDK.

He’s listed in critical but stable condition, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The investigation is ongoing.