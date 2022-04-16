3 men caught on camera carrying homicide victim from house, deputies ask public for help

A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man was shot and killed Wednesday during a drug deal in a Davenport neighborhood.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help in identifying three men caught on camera carrying the victim’s body out of the house.

According to deputies, Xavier Antonio Johnson was renting the house through Airbnb and was selling marijuana out of the house since April 8.

On April 13, three unknown men entered the house and shot the victim, with one of the men carrying a gun, deputies said.

Read: Fire-fighters battle early morning blaze in Central Florida neighborhood

Deputies released a video that shows the three men carrying the victim out of the house.

If you have any information on this homicide, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Read: Pedestrian hit and killed on Florida Turnpike, troopers say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.