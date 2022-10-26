3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown

Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis.

The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the 1400 block of Merriweather Avenue, according to an affidavit.

When the victim attempted to leave, he was approached by three men.

One of the men, whom the victim knew as “Honcho,” was armed with a handgun.

The men demanded the victim’s cell phone and his 2000 Toyota Camry.

According to the affidavit, the victim was hit several times before running away.

He told police he recognized the man that hit him as “Duwop.”

During the investigation, DeAngelo Robertson, Dariel Marshall, and Isaiah Weatherall were developed as suspects.

The victim identified Marshall as “Chuck,” the suspect who set him up to be robbed, police said.

Robertson was identified as “Duwop,” and Weatherall was identified as “Honcho.”

All three suspects are charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, and Employment of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, records show.

