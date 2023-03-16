3 men charged after assault in downtown State College that sent 1 person to hospital

Three men were charged Thursday with aggravated assault after seriously injuring another during a November fight in downtown State College.

Kevin M. Lewis-Stevens, 20, of Montgomery County; Rondale J. Stewart, 19, of Montgomery County; and Darius S. Shields, 19, of Philadelphia, punched and kicked another man during a fight along East Calder Way, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

A man who was 22 years old was hospitalized at Geisinger Medical Center. He was treated for a brain and occipital bleed, police wrote.

The man was visiting Happy Valley for a basketball tournament, a friend told investigators. He was engaged in a verbal argument with Lewis-Stevens, Stewart and Shields before it turned physical, police wrote.

No defense lawyers were listed for either of the men. Stewart did not answer questions from a Centre Daily Times reporter; a message was left with a phone number listed for Lewis-Stevens; and Shields said he does not yet have a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Shields was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Stewart and Lewis-Stevens were also charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

All three were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Don Hahn, who set bail at $27,500. Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.