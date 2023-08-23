3 men charged by Berks DA with possession of child pornography

Aug. 22—Two Reading men and a former Reading resident have been charged with the possession of child pornography.

Adam Weinsteiger, 29, and Edwin M. Gual, 48, both of Reading and Victor Batista-Sanchez, 20, of Bronx and formerly of Reading were charged this week with sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and/or possession of child pornography.

According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office:

Berks County detectives received three separate referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child pornography file sharing between May and September of 2022.

County detectives initiated three separate criminal investigations, ultimately linking the defendants to the specific internet accounts being used to share child pornography.

Search warrants were issued and executed for the residences of each of the defendants and electronic devices were seized from each location.

A forensic analysis of the electronic items resulted in the recovery of numerous child pornography images and videos.

Weinsteiger was charged Monday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

He surrendered county detectives Tuesday.

Weinsteiger was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Sandra L. Fegley.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Gual also was charged Monday with possession of child pornography.

He was arrested Tuesday by county detectives and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Carissa Johnson.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Batista-Sanchez was charged Monday with possession and dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

He surrendered to detectives Tuesday and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.

At the time of the news release, no bail had been set.