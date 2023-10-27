3 men have been charged with murder in separate cases by Caddo Parish Grand Jury

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned indictments on three murder cases.

Brandon Batiste, Steven Darnell Davis and Kenavion Baker were all charged with second-degree murder in separate cases in Caddo Parish Courts Thursday, Oct. 26.

Batiste, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These charges are in response to his connection with the killing of John Henry Ruffin J., 41, and the wounding of another man outside a downtown Shreveport nightclub July 15, 2023.

Batiste was also indicted on two counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated criminal property damage and illegal carrying of weapons.

Davis, 46, was charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying of a firearm on school property. Davis was charged with the Aug. 4, 2023, killing of Bre'Anna Hall, who was shot multiple times while driving in the 1900 block of San Jacinto Street.

Baker, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 5, 2023, killing of Terry Morris, 20. Morris was found in the trunk of a car involved in a police chase that ended in San Augustine County, Texas.

Baker was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and armed robbery by use of a firearm.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 3 men have been charged with murder by Caddo Parish Grand Jury