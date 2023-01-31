3 men charged for possessing child abuse images in Rochester

Jan. 30—ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed charges against three Rochester men last week, accusing them of possessing child sexual abuse images

Morgan Kent Young, 60, Rithvik Hari, 26, and Scott Alan Collett, 58, are all facing a felony charge related to the possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Each man appeared before District Judge Matthew Opat Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and were released on their own recognizance provided they not use the internet without approval. All three have their next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

According to their criminal complaints:

Hari was arrested Jan. 26, 2023, after investigators with the Rochester Police Department found several files on his home electronics connected to child sexual abuse materials. He is accused of downloading sexual abuse material of juveniles between 10- and 14-years old.

Collett was also arrested Jan. 26, following a search warrant of his home where he admitted to accessing obscene videos of prepubescent juveniles. RPD began their investigation into Collett after the Minneapolis Police Department shared information involving an investigation into peer-to-peer file sharing software that identified an IP address associated with Collett.

"He expressed regret and said he has tried to stop," reads part of his criminal complaint.

RPD began investigating Young on Jan. 12, 2023, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A search warrant of his home revealed a plethora of images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of juveniles ranging in age from infant to 8 years old. He was arrested following the search warrant.