3 men charged in rape of woman kidnapped at gunpoint, Memphis police say

Three men are behind bars after allegedly forcing a woman into a car at gunpoint then sexually assaulting her.

On Sept. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a forcible rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery in the 1200 block of College Street.

According to an affidavit, a woman said she had been picked up in the 300 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti.

When she attempted to get out of the vehicle, a man later identified as Robert Eason got out of the backseat and pointed a Draco-style weapon at her, the affidavit said.

Eason allegedly demanded the victim give him all of her belongings.

When she told him she did not have any money, Eason and another man allegedly made her remove her clothes.

According to police, Eason then forced the victim to perform oral sex before she was forced back inside the vehicle.

While in the backseat, he allegedly had forcible sex with the woman while the unknown man drove them to a residence on College Street, where other men were inside.

According to police, one of the men forcibly had oral sex with the victim with another man had sex with her.

The victim said all the men bragged about what they were doing.

She was able to secretly send a message, and her family contacted police, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, they found the woman and the three suspects, identified as Devin Taylor, 24; Robert Eason, 22; and Edward Hoof, 27 .

The woman was held for approximately 11 hours, police said.

She identified the suspects in a photo lineup.

Investigators recovered a Draco rifle, an AR-15 rifle, and a shotgun inside the home.

In a statement to police, Taylor denied involvement.

He’s charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated rape.

Eason admitted to having a gun and having sex with the victim, records show.

Eason has a previous felony conviction from 2021 for intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle, records show.

He’s charged with 3 counts of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and attempted aggravated robbery.

Hoof is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm.

