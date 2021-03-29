3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court

  • This image provided by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office shows Ahmon Jahree Adams, who was arraigned by Virginia Beach General District Judge Sandra S. Menago in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, March 29, 2021. Adams along with two other men faces seven counts of malicious wounding and related charges. The men remain in jail without bond and will have hearings regarding their bond statuses in the coming days after they talk to their attorneys. (Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office via AP
  • This image provided by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office shows Nyquez Tyyon Baker, who was arraigned by Virginia Beach General District Judge Sandra S. Menago in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, March 29, 2021. Baker along with two other men faces seven counts of malicious wounding and related charges. The men remain in jail without bond and will have hearings regarding their bond statuses in the coming days after they talk to their attorneys. (Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office via AP
  • This image provided by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office shows Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., who was arraigned by Virginia Beach General District Judge Sandra S. Menago in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, March 29, 2021. Dorsey along with two other men faces seven counts of malicious wounding and related charges. The men remain in jail without bond and will have hearings regarding their bond statuses in the coming days after they talk to their attorneys. (Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 / 3

Oceanfront Shootings Virginia

This image provided by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office shows Ahmon Jahree Adams, who was arraigned by Virginia Beach General District Judge Sandra S. Menago in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, March 29, 2021. Adams along with two other men faces seven counts of malicious wounding and related charges. The men remain in jail without bond and will have hearings regarding their bond statuses in the coming days after they talk to their attorneys. (Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office via AP
BEN FINLEY
·3 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three men who were charged in shootings that left several people injured during a chaotic weekend along Virginia Beach's oceanfront made their first court appearances via video on Monday. Two other weekend shooting incidents claimed two lives.

Virginia Beach Judge Sandra S. Menago went over the charges for Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

Each man faces seven counts of malicious wounding and related charges. They remain in jail without bond and will have bail hearings in the coming days after talking to their respective attorneys.

Authorities said the men were involved in what appeared to be the first of three separate shooting incidents late Friday along a densely packed strip of hotels, clubs and restaurants. Another shooting that night left a woman dead who likely was an innocent bystander, authorities said, while a third incident led to a police officer fatally shooting a Black man.

Investigators believe the first of the shootings, for which the three men are charged, stemmed from a fight involving a group of people, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Baker, one of the men who was charged, told the judge during his court appearance that he was unable to talk to his family because he “was in the hole” and felt like he was “getting tortured.”

Kathy Hieatt, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, said all newly admitted inmates are quarantined for 14 days as a COVID-19 precaution. And Baker was not placed in the jail's disciplinary housing, which is colloquially called “the hole,” she said.

Hieatt added that Baker has made more than 40 phone calls, although they weren't successful for reasons such as Baker hanging up or his call not being accepted. He also had a visit with his attorney on Monday, she said.

Meanwhile, the police department is also investigating the two fatal shootings that occurred that night.

Police initially said Saturday that an officer “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot Donovon W. Lynch, 25. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said later that Saturday that investigators found a firearm “in the vicinity” of the shooting.

The department said it could offer more clarity on Monday evening after interviewing the officer who shot Lynch and another officer who saw the shooting. Both said Lynch had a handgun, police stated in a news release.

The release added that a “separate, independent witness corroborated that Mr. Lynch was in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26, 2021.”

Lynch, a Virginia Beach resident, was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school.

The police chief had said Saturday that the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera. But the chief said that “for unknown reasons,” it was not activated.

“We would like to provide the community answers. At this point we do not have them,” the police chief said.

The officer who shot Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

Also killed in a separate shooting was Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of Norfolk. Investigators believe Harris likely was a bystander struck by stray gunfire. No arrests were immediately made in her death.

The Virginia Beach chapter of the NAACP said in a statement Sunday that it was distressed by the shootings of Lynch and Harris and “not surprised” that the body camera belonging to the officer who shot Lynch was not activated.

“We are watching and listening for the department’s inquiry into this shooting and expect a thorough and expeditious report,” the NAACP's statement said. “The community is waiting!”

Recommended Stories

  • Deshayla Harris, ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star, Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings at 29

    Deshayla Harris, one of the stars of Oxygen’s reality TV series “Bad Girls Club,” was shot and killed Friday night in one of three unrelated shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, local police said on Saturday. She was 29. Harris was a bystander in the second of three separate shooting incidents that happened on Friday night, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. At least eight people were injured and two people were killed in the deadly night of shootings, including Harris and another 20-year-old man. Three people have been arrested and each charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, according to police. Also Read: Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2021 (Photos) Harris, known as “Shay,” appeared on the 17th and final season of “Bad Girls Club” in 2017 — one of seven “charismatic tough chicks” who moved into a luxurious mansion for three months of drama and on-camera confrontations. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Harris was nicknamed “The Firecracker Fashionista” on the show and represented the East Coast. On Saturday, Keyaira “Key” Hamilton, who also starred on the same season of “Bad Girls Club,” posted a tribute and shared a video of her former co-star on Instagram. “You didn’t deserve this man,” she wrote. “Rest easy Babygirl @missshaybae thank you for always pushing me and supporting me no matter where we were in our friendship…watch over me 🙏🏾 I love you.” Read original story Deshayla Harris, ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star, Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings at 29 At TheWrap

  • Woman Speaks Up for Father Punched in the Head From Behind in Chicago

    The daughter of an assault victim in Chicago is speaking up on the rising number of attacks against Asians because she believes people should not be silent anymore. Kaylee Cong’s 60-year-old father was attacked from behind as he was walking by the east side of North Broadway near West Ainslie Street at about 11 p.m. on March 20, reports the Chicago Tribune. According to Cong, her dad was hit on the left side of his head and froze for a moment as he believed the man who punched him kept walking for about 100 feet in front of him.

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • Virginia Beach Police Chief Admits Cops Have No Idea if Black Man Shot by Officer Was Armed

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersAs questions swirled Saturday over the police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man during multiple chaotic shootings in Virginia Beach, city police chief Paul Neudigate admitted to reporters late Saturday that there is no bodycam footage of the confrontation—and police have no idea if the man was armed. “I don’t have a whole lot of answers,” Neudigate said about the death of Donovan Lynch, which he said was “still very much under investigation.”Lynch was killed at the hands of police as officers responded to a gunfight they said erupted while they were dealing with another, unrelated shooting nearby. Police said they faced “three separate shooting events” along the city’s oceanfront on Friday night. Three men have been arrested in connection with the first shooting of the night, which left eight people injured and occurred just minutes before the second shooting. But the circumstances of the second shooting, during which Lynch was killed, remain unclear. Neudigate said only that the incident began as a physical altercation until multiple people drew weapons. One other victim died in the shooting, 29-year-old Desheyla Harris, whom Neudigate described as “an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire.”Before Lynch was identified by police as the victim of an officer-involved shooting, an initial press release described the man killed as “an armed citizen.” But Neudigate openly admitted late Saturday that authorities do not actually know if Lynch was armed. Instead, Neudigate could only say that “there was a firearm recovered in the vicinity of where this incident occurred.”Asked by a reporter if police had evidence of the gun belonging to Lynch, or of Lynch being armed at the time he was shot, Neudigate answered point-blank: “No. At this point, no.”Neudigate also could not say how many times Lynch was shot. And if anyone was hoping the bodycam footage could clear things up, the police chief said the camera was not on at the time of the fatal shooting. “There is no bodycam footage. The officer was wearing a body cam, but it was not activated,” he said, adding that the reason for the body camera being turned off would be “part of our investigation.” “We don’t know what the circumstances were that preceded the shooting. There is an expectation [officers] activate the body camera.”Investigators had not yet interviewed the officer who shot Lynch, he said.“I do not have the answers the community is looking for,” the police chief conceded. “I’m not able to stand in front of my community and answer the hard questions.”Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting: Ahmon Adams, 22, Nyquez Baker, 18, and Devon Dorsey Jr, 20.The press conference ended with a protester chanting “No justice, no peace!” The person could be heard calling Lynch’s death “a murder.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • McCollum, Lillard lead Blazers past Raptors 122-117

    Damian Lillard helped Portland surge ahead in the third quarter. CJ McCollum finished the job in the closing minutes. McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117 on Sunday night.

  • Top-seeded Stanford, No. 2 Louisville meet in 2018 rematch

    Tara VanDerveer rooted for Oregon to reach the Elite Eight — supporting the Pac-12 after all. The overall top-seeded Cardinal (28-2) will face No. 2 seed Louisville (26-3) on Tuesday night for a place in the Final Four. Louisville eliminated Stanford in the 2018 Sweet Sixteen with an 86-59 victory before going on to lose in the national semifinals to Mississippi State.

  • One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

    One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

  • Virginia Beach man killed by police played college football

    A man shot and killed by a police officer at a Virginia oceanfront resort area was a college football player whose death has stunned his former teammates and head coach. Donovan Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach, was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. Head football coach Dane Damron told the newspaper that Lynch was a good player and an outgoing man.

  • Low-Level Offenses, Including Drug Possession and Prostitution, to No Longer Be Prosecuted in Baltimore

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen law enforcement and criminal justice agencies across the country make adjustments in what crimes they do and don’t prosecute in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. In Baltimore, those adjustments will remain permanent as the city prosecutor announced her office will no longer prosecute a multitude of low-level offenses.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • The backlog at the Suez Canal stood at around 400 ships when the Ever Given was freed, and could take a week to clear

    The Ever Given was stuck across the Suez Canal since last Tuesday. Even though it's now free, it's not clear when other ships will be through.

  • The ‘house dress’ quickly becoming the newest style staple

    “GMA” kicks off “Ultimate Fashion Week” as people ditch sweats to embrace new looks that are comfortable and fashionable.

  • Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions. Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court to stand trial.

  • Piers Morgan Slams CBS Over Sharon Osbourne Controversy, Woody Allen Interview

    Piers Morgan has further fueled the fire around his friend Sharon Osbourne’s controversial exit from CBS show “The Talk.” A day after he stoked the controversies surrounding Meghan Markle and Osbourne, Morgan has criticized CBS over the network’s handling of the matter. In his latest column for U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail, Morgan refers to […]

  • NAACP Image Awards 2021: Here Are the Best-Dressed Stars

    No red carpet? No problem.

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

    It's been dubbed Happy Monday — the day people could put on a bathing suit and swim in an outdoor pool for the first time in months, or rusty golfers strove to hit their drives down the middle of the fairway. Following a near three-month coronavirus lockdown that along with a rapid rollout of vaccines has seen infections fall dramatically, England embarked on a major easing of restrictions with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen.