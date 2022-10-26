3 men convicted of all counts in Whitmer kidnapping plot

The three defendants accused of helping to plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Jackson were convicted of all charges Wednesday morning and taken into custody, ending a long, and high-profile state terrorism trial that was part of a broader case that in federal court had mixed results.

Joe Morrison and his father-in-law, Pete Musico, who were not present in the courtroom and joined via video conferencing, and Paul Bellar, who was, seemed stunned.

It took the jury less than a day to find the trio guilty of providing support for a terrorist act, a 20-year felony, as members of the Wolverine Watchmen, which the jury also concluded was an illegal gang. The defendants also were convicted of using weapons during these crimes, which also is a felony.

"This is a very big day for the attorney general and for the prosecution," former Michigan-based federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow said. "This is a very important case attacking the political violence on the rise in our country and extremism, and services, hopefully, as a deterrent going forward to likeminded people who might want to express their grievances with the bullet rather than the ballot."

In many ways, Chutkow said, this case was more challenging for the prosecution to win than the federal ones.

Even though defendants were charged with a lesser crime, helping those who plotted the kidnapping, it was harder for the prosecution to prove, giving the defense a greater chance to create doubts in the jurors' minds about whether they were guilty.

In a twist, the defendants got involved in seeking to help abduct the governor, the prosecution said, for several reasons, including their frustration with her pandemic restrictions. And Morrison was not in court Wednesday because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

As the verdict was read, Musico, 44, held a hand to his head, and Morrison, 28, appeared to wipe away a tear.

Judge Thomas Wilson thanked the jury and set a sentencing date of 9 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Attorney General's reaction

Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is running for re-election, was quick to highlight the state victory, holding a news conference that emphasized the convictions were the first "under Michigan's anti-terrorism law, and also a victory for the rule of law and the safety of all Michiganders."

For Nessel, much was politically at stake.

The FBI and state law enforcement had invested several months in the investigation and in trying the case.

Moreover, Nessel said, Jackson County is not known "to have particularly, I guess I would say, liberal juries." They tend to be, she added, "a conservative bunch out in Jackson County. But I think what they saw here was that this is not a political matter, right? This was not about whether you were a Democrat, or an independent, or a Republican."

Nessel also sought to tie the case to the deadly school shooting in Oxford, saying that "the prosecution of these cases prevented horrific acts from taking the lives of innocent people," and that "terrorist attacks and mass shootings are not spontaneous events."

The shooter in Oxford, a teenager, pleaded guilty earlier this week to 24 counts, including terrorism.

The attorneys for Morrison, Musico, and Bellar, 24, had argued for days that the defendants were guilty only of tough talk, which is constitutionally protected, and tried to discredit the testimony of the prosecution's key witnesses: an FBI agent, and undercover informant.

Nessel, however, countered: "If prosecutors had known about the events leading up to the tragedy in Oxford, they could have intervened and prevented the massacre of innocent students," emphasizing that the kidnap defendants' actions were not merely acts of "harmless chatter" but "criminal conspiracies to conduct dangerous acts."

Five more defendants are accused of also aiding in the plot in Antrim County. The state's convictions, Chutkow said Wednesday, may urge them to consider a different legal strategy — or persuade them to seek a plea deal with the state.

The governor's response

Two years ago, the FBI arrested 14 men, who the feds said were involved in a far-flung kidnapping plot.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted last spring. Two others, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty. And Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., the alleged ringleaders, were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court in August.

More than targeting the governor, other public officials, and police, prosecutors argued that the defendants ultimately sought to trigger anarchy and what they called a boogaloo, a civil war. The term is associated with far-right, antigovernmental extremists.

Whitmer — who was the target of the plot and, like Nessel, also running for re-election — quickly issued a statement, noting that the guilty verdicts "are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics" adding that "those who seek to sow discord by pursuing violent plots will be held accountable under the law."

She said that the trial is a reminder that "politically motivated plots, threats, and violence are increasingly common against public officials as well as everyday citizens. They are the logical, disturbing extension of radicalization, hatred, and conspiratorial thinking that festers in America, threatening the foundation of our republic."

Whitmer praised Nessel, the prosecution team led by Sunita Doddamani, and law enforcement.

But she also thanked her family, friends, and staff for their support.

"I love Michigan. I always will," Whitmer said. "No threat, no plot, no rhetoric will break my belief in the goodness and decency of our people."

