3 men convicted of killing 6, operating drug-trafficking ring in Reading [Update]

Oct. 20—Three Reading men who operated a drug-distribution ring in the city have been convicted in federal court of killing six people in 2017 and 2018 in Reading.

The men also were convicted of charges related to receiving, processing and selling drugs, kidnapping and gun offenses.

The gang sold fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin from multiple locations in the city, and boosted its sales by shooting, kidnapping, and killing rival dealers, officials said.

The ring was the most violent drug-trafficking organization Berks County has ever seen, and made all who live in the city less safe, said District Attorney John T. Adams.

"They created mayhem," he said. "(Now) they will never be a threat to our community again."

Twelve others charged in the ring have pleaded guilty and two of them have been sentenced, Berks and U.S. officials said during a press conference Thursday in the county services center.

The three convicted Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia and the other 10 who pleaded guilty await sentencing.

The leaders face a potential death penalty sentence, officials said.

The Trinidad Gang — named so by prosecutors after its leader, Jesus Felciano-Trinidad, 33 — was brought down in 2019 through a years-long investigation by Berks county detectives, Reading police, the FBI, the Berks County Drug Task Force, state police and the Montgomery County district attorney's office. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office.

The gang was involved in six Reading murders, including a quadruple-homicide on Jan. 28, 2018, along South Third Street, and killings along Pear Street on Dec. 13, 2017, and Fehr's Court on Jan. 24, 2018, prosecutors said.

The case was well-suited for local law enforcement to pair with federal investigators and for it to be prosecuted federally, Adams said.

If tried at the state level, the gang members would have gone far longer before justice was served, he said.

Federal prosecutors have said the men killed were also involved in the drug trade, but they are still victims who deserve justice.

Federal and local officials will continue to partner in Berks to find and deal with similar threats, said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division.

"These are three violent, dangerous men who terrorized the Reading area for years, trafficking deadly drugs and committing multiple murders," she said. "The Trinidad organization's actions destroyed families and had a devastating effect on the community's public safety and quality of life.

"This case underscores how the FBI and our law enforcement partners are working together to target and dismantle the violent drug gangs wreaking so much havoc just to make money and a name for themselves on the street."

Convicted Wednesday along with Feliciano-Trinidad were Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25, all of Reading.

Killed by the gang were Miguel Reyes on Dec. 13, 2017; Hector Gonzalez-Rivera on Jan. 24, 2018; and Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejada, Juan Rodriguez, Nelson Onofre and Joshua Santos on Jan. 28, 2018.

"These three defendants, members of the Trinidad gang, have been convicted by a jury of some of the most serious charges that exist under federal law with penalties of equal gravity," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

Co-defendants Mariela Alvarado and Owen Malave-Medina already have been sentenced to 168 months and 90 months in prison, respectively.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said that when one drug gang is taken down, others will try to fill the void, which is happening in lieu of the Trinidad gang being dismantled, he said.

But that particularly dangerous organization is done, and the city is safer as a result, he said.

Adams said he hopes the successful prosecutions will deter others from selling drugs or using violence to support those sales in Berks.

Tornielli said he cannot understand why others would choose to commit such crimes in Reading, knowing law enforcement is focusing on them.

"It boggles my mind," he said.