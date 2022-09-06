3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prison in Georgia

The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County.

According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.

The prison, which houses over 2,000 inmates also houses the state’s execution chamber.

The three men also have new mugshots, which shows a different appearance from how the three looked during the 2021 trial.

Greg and Travis McMichael along with Roddie Bryan were already convicted of murdering Arbery.

In November 2021, the jury brought back all guilty verdicts for all three men. Travis was found guilty on all counts including malice murder and felony murder. Greg and William were found guilty of felony murder and other charges.

In January 2022, a Glynn County judge sentenced the McMichaels to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bryan was given life with the possibility of parole.

Bryan must serve at least 30 years behind bars before applying for parole.

Recently, the three were also sentenced on federal hate crime charges. Both Greg and Travis McMichael received another life sentence. Their neighbor, Bryan, was sentenced to 35 years.

Prior to the transport the three men were housed in the Glynn County Detention Center.

