3 men convicted of murdering rapper XXXTentacion in 2018

Three Florida men were convicted Monday of killing rising rap star XXXTentacion during a deadly robbery in 2018.

Michael Boatwright, Trayvone Newsome and Dedrick Williams were all found guilty of first-degree murder. A fourth man, Robert Allen, had already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for seven days before reaching their consensus late Monday morning.

Boatwright, 28, Newsome, 24, Williams, 26, and Allen, 26, were in South Florida on June 18, 2018, plotting to rob someone, according to prosecutors.

They stumbled into XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Onfroy, at Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale. As the rap star was leaving the motorcycle shop, the four men used an SUV to box his vehicle in.

Boatwright and Newsome got out of the vehicle holding guns. The jury agreed with prosecutors that Boatwright fired the fatal shots. The murder was caught on parking lot security cameras, and prosecutors also cited cellphone data that put all four men at the crime scene.

Defense attorneys had argued that investigators didn’t pursue the case fully or consider other suspects, even going so far as to try to depose Drake, who reportedly beefed with XXXTentacion before his murder. Drake got out of the deposition.