3 men dead, 1 hospitalized in suspected carbon monoxide case at Kansas City home

Three men are dead and a fourth man is in critical condition after firefighters were called to a home where they detected high levels of carbon monoxide, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call around 6:50 a.m. Thursday at 1018 Fuller Ave. Friends of the victims reported there was “potential” carbon monoxide in the home, the Fire Department said.

When the fire crew arrived at the scene, they found three dead male victims ages 20 to 40, Chief Michael Hopkins said. A fourth man was transported to Truman Hospital in critical condition. The victims have not been identified, Hopkins said.

Firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide, which is believed to be the cause of the deaths, Hopkins said.

Kansas City police are investigating the incident, officials said.